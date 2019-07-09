Video
Obituaries
Services for Teresa Prado de Mobley, 70, of Elkhart will be 3pm Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at First Hispanic Baptist Church with visitation from 1pm-3pm. Burial will be at Palestine City Cemetery. View online at www.herringtonfuneral.com
Katherine Mestnik, age 91, of Palestine, Texas, left for Heaven on Wednesday, the 3rd day of July, 2019, after battling several illnesses. She was born on the 23rd day of December, 1927 in Millburn, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edward L. Mestnik, who passed…
