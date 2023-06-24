Larry Mayo, 80, a former editor and publisher of the Palestine Herald-Press, passed away Saturday, June 10 in Bradford.
Larry was the master at the helm of PHP for over two decades and was an active member of the community with memberships in organizations like the Rotary Club of Palestine.
“Larry Mayo always stayed connected to the community and the newspaper and what was going on,” said PHP Publisher Jake Mienk. “I always appreciated him coming into the office to stop and say ‘Hi,’ and see how things were going.”
Most of those who remember Larry recall him as a smart, witty man who gave sage advice. As a newspaperman, Larry had friends from all walks of life including some in very high places. In death he joins his dear friends Judge Bascom William Bentley, III and Tom Broyles, the former owner of Eilenberger’s Bakery.
Bascom and Larry had a special friendship. Of Larry, Bascom once said, “I have never known a man that was more kind or compassionate than Larry Mayo, and if I had one word to describe him it would be a gentleman, a gentleman from the old school. His friendship has been one of the great blessings of my life and going along with that friendship are the things that we have experienced together.”
Larry is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart, Nancy; brothers Jim Mayo and Tony Mayo and wife, Brenda; sons Greg Mayo and wife, Pam, Jason Mayo and husband, John Lewis, and Chris Cooper; daughters Elizabeth Cooper and Susannah Cooper; grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Those left to mourn with his family include some of his closest friends, including retired UP Railroadman Harris Lohmeyer, former Secretary of State Elton Bomer, former Democratic State Rep. Cliff Johnson and President George W. Bush.
Larry Mayo, the eldest son of John and Marvis Lee Mayo, was born Oct. 23, 1942 in Brady, Texas. He grew up in Kerns and was a 1961 graduate of Sherman High School, where he was an all-district performer in football and baseball. After high school, Larry studied journalism at the University of Texas at Austin. It was at U.T. that Larry would begin to make a name for himself in journalism. In the summer of 1966, Larry took photos of the Charles Whitman tower shooting on campus and sold them to the Associated Press and several European news publications to fund his last year of college.
Larry took what are thought to be the only photos of Whitman’s body being removed from the U.T. Tower after he was shot to death by police officers after killing 16 people, including 14 shot from the Tower on Aug. 1, 1966.
Larry was later drafted during the Vietnam War and served as a U.S. Army correspondent in Southeast Asia for two years. During his time in the military, Larry supervised some 250 correspondents and photographers and was editor of the KYSU magazine at Long Binh. It was there that he earned The Bronze Star Medal and The Army Commendation Medal.
Larry joined the Dallas Times Herald as a personnel director after leaving the service. He, along with his first wife and sons, came to Palestine to fill the role of general manager of PHP under Publisher Wayne Sellers. In 1980, Larry was named editor and publisher after Sellers became Chairman of the Board. It was under Larry that PHP became fully computerized in 1984.
"Larry Mayo was a great publisher, leader and friend,” said Angie Alvarado, a former editor for PHP. “The Palestine Herald-Press flourished under his management because of his love for accurate, balanced community journalism."
“Larry loved the community and knew that the newspaper had an important role in the community,” Nancy said. “He believed in publishing the unbiased truth, and doing what was right by the community, even if that information was unfavorable to his friends or business owners in the community.”
“He wasn’t afraid to take on local leaders if there was a deficit,” Jason said. “Dad took journalistic integrity very seriously. He believed the role of journalist was to neutrally report but also bring around change for the community. He looked out for the average citizen.”
For many, Larry was a “kingmaker,” a person who helped bring leaders to power through the exercise of their knowledge, networking abilities and political influence.
Bomer shared that Larry helped him get elected.
“Larry was a good friend,” said Bomer. “I have known Larry for 43 years. It was 1980 and I met him in his office at the Palestine Herald-Press. I was running for public office at the time and he was eager to talk, and I remember that he had more questions of me than I had answers.”
Bomer would go on to win that election, serving in the Texas House of Representatives from 1981 to 1985 and 1991 to 1995 before serving as Secretary of State of Texas under Governor George W. Bush from 1999 to 2000. The two men remained friends throughout the remainder of Larry’s life.
“I admired his acumen,” Bomer said. “He was a very bright man, and he was a Vietnam war veteran. He shared many war stories with me. Larry and his wife, Nancy, own a farm near me in Anderson County, and he loved that farm, chickens and all. He was a good man.”
Bomer also steered Johnson, the former Democratic State Representative for Palestine, to seek Larry’s help.
“He was a treasure,” Johnson said. “He was a very bright guy and a hell of a newspaper man. He was instrumental in helping me get elected. He took me under his wing, gave me sage advice and we became good friends.”
But Larry didn’t suffer fools or foolishness, even from his friends.
“When I would get in trouble in Austin for saying something and it would get reported in the press, I’d go bellyache to Larry. I remember him saying, ‘Let me ask you something Johnson, did you say it?’ And I’d say, ‘Well, yeah,’ to which he responded, ‘Well, shut up. Don’t say stupid stuff.’”
But if someone was in trouble, Larry was there for them.
“If anyone was in trouble, they would always reach out to him for advice and counsel,” Jason said.
Larry was a champion of Palestine and Anderson County
“He was always looking out for Palestine and Anderson County,” Johnson said. “He was very helpful to anybody.”
He was also a big supporter in keeping Union Pacific in Palestine, donating personally towards the lawsuits to keep the company here.
According to Lohmeyer, Larry covered the first Supreme Court case between Palestine and UP in 1978 and even went to New Orleans to cover the court proceedings.
“He really cared about the community members that worked there,” Jason said. “He knew what the loss of those jobs would mean to the community. That was one thing about my dad, if he took up a cause, he would fight with you to the end.”
Larry was very supportive of local businesses both during and after his career. A lunch bunch of Bomer, Bentley, Johnston, Joe Crutcher and Larry could often be found at the Hamburger Bar, a Palestine institution open from 1942 until 2020, serving up a staple of cheeseburgers, onion rings, chicken fried steak and home cooked goodness. They all enjoyed many a meal at Little Mexico as well.
Mayo served as a president of Rotary, YMCA and the United Way and served on the board of directors of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce.
Larry, Johnson and Lohmeyer came up with the idea of having Loop 256 in Palestine named the Bascom W. Bentley III Memorial Loop. Lohmeyer said Larry was a driving force in making the idea a reality.
Larry loved his family
Great men often have great stories and Larry had many, including the one about how he met his wife of 33 years, Nancy Elizabeth Bell Mayo. The pair were high school sweethearts. Larry graduated two years before Nancy and they separated when he went off to college. They both married and had families before finding each again in the 90s.
The couple was married by Judge Bentley in his office on the top floor of the Anderson County Courthouse. Larry and Nancy were married for 33 years, until death parted them.
Both his sons, Greg and Jason, said Larry was a good father and that Larry and Nancy were very supportive of one another and each other’s children. Larry took Greg to football games, gave him a camera and let him take football photos.
“It’s because of him that I got into photography,” Greg said. “I worked at the newspaper as a staff photographer while in high school and took photos at area athletic events.”
Greg said Larry put him through college and helped him when he wanted to go back to get his teaching certificate. He also helped Jason, who is now an attorney in San Francisco, with college and law school.
“A lot of my success in life is because of him,” Greg said.
Greg recalled a precious moment of his dad meeting and holding his great-granddaughter when she was an infant.
“He loved his grandkids tremendously,” Greg said.
Life on the ranch
In retirement, Larry enjoyed a slower pace at his property, Dream Creek Ranch, in Bradford. The first major project for the ranch was repurposing a boxcar into a home Larry designed himself.
At first Larry had plans of buying an airstream trailer to build a home around, but Nancy said he was encouraged to buy a retired refrigerated boxcar by Lohmeyer and the delivery of the car to the ranch was a story in itself.
“Dad put a lot of care and maintenance into the development of his ranch,” Jason said. “He always had a project he was working on, even up to the day he died.”
“He often talked about building his own golf course,” Greg said. “He was always coming up with different ideas.”
As he had during much of his career, Larry continued to play golf, mostly with a group of friends known as the Dew Boys at Eagles Bluff in Bullard. Greg said when he wasn’t playing golf, you could catch him watching it on T.V.
He read a lot and watched movies. Greg said his favorites were “Zorba the Greek” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
He enjoyed his pets, both dogs and a cat named Mr. Twiggers, who he wrote a story about.
He also continued to fish. Dream Creek Ranch is said by many of his friends and family to be a great spot for bass fishing, and the ranch became a place of solace for not only Larry, but everyone connected to him.
Nancy, Greg and Jason all said Larry loved entertaining and took great pleasure in preparing meals and hosting, especially the gatherings that included fireworks on holidays. Greg said so many people enjoyed visiting Larry at the ranch you almost had to make a reservation.
Larry and Nancy enjoyed traveling together, seeing Paris, Normandy and visiting Jason in San Francisco, as well as visiting family throughout Texas.
Larry’s creativity knew no limits. He was always designing or creating new things. Some might not know that Larry was also an inventor. He designed and patented an outdoor cooker that he sold on first Monday weekends in Canton.
Larry never stopped learning. In his final years he even went back to college through online courses and obtained his journalism degree from U.T. in Austin. When Larry left for his tour in Vietnam, he was just three hours short of earning his degree. In July 2022 at the age of 79, Larry was proud to officially complete his BA in Journalism from the University of Texas in Austin.
The sun set for Larry at his home on Dream Creek Ranch.
“Dad died in the place he loved most in this entire world,” Jason said. “He never left the county. It was his place. It was his home.”
Celebration of life
A celebration of life to honor Larry will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 30 in The Chapel at Eagle’s Bluff in Bullard, Texas. Honorary pallbearers are Johnson, Bomer, Lohmeyer, Crutcher, David Valdez and Gaddy Wells. Friends and family are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Larry with a contribution to the charity of your choice.
“He was a good friend,” Lohmeyer said. “He was one of the wittiest and smartest men I have ever known. He was very well versed, and there was nothing he couldn’t talk to you about without some knowledge on the topic. He was always a pleasure and will be sorely missed.”
