To help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Judge Robert Johnston issued a Stay-at-Home Order Thursday for Anderson County. The executive order, effective immediately, comes a day after Anderson County closed all non-essential businesses. The order remains in effect until further notice.
Among other things, the Stay-at-Home Order aims to reduce the number of people in local stores.
Johnston told the Herald-Press that “people can still do what they need to do.”
“But everyone doesn't need to go to the store,” he said. “Go take care of business, then go back home.”
Palestine Mayor Steve Presley said some local stores have become far too crowded.
“With so many people, there's no way they can avoid close contact," he told the Herald-Press Thursday. “People cannot go to Walmart to visit.”
If residents don't comply with the Stay-at-Home Order, Presley said, Anderson County will need to consider tighter restrictions, including limiting the number of people in a store.
Another option would be to issue a “Shelter-in-Place Order,” which further restricts people's movements, and could require residents to carry travel documents when moving around the community.
“If people can't follow the rules,” Presley said, “we'll have to issue stronger orders.”
Law enforcement officers will monitor compliance with the new Stay-at-Home Order.
The new order does not prohibit people from accessing essential services or engaging in essential daily activities, such as trips to grocery stores or gas stations. It does, however, ask them to shop alone, without family members or other people.
The order also does not prohibit visiting parks, hunting or fishing, or engaging in physical activities like jogging or bicycling – if necessary precautions are taken, such as practicing social distancing of at least six feet.
On March 23, Johnston and the Commissioners Court issued a declaration of disaster for Anderson County, which confirmed its first case of COVID-19 Tuesday. The female patient remains in quarantine at home.
On Wednesday, a Harris County resident who works in Anderson County was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus. That case is not included in Anderson County's official COVID-19 count of one case. The patient was tested in Harris County and remains in quarantine there.
