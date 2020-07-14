Anderson County officials reported the county's second COVID-related death on late Tuesday, Judge Robert Johnston told the Herald-Press. The victim was a 75-year-old male.
Also on Tuesday, Anderson County reported 28 new cases, along with another 30 over the weekend, bringing the total number of positives cases in the county to 257.
Of those cases, 96 have recovered, leaving 160 active cases, a record high. Active cases represent the total number of people who currently carry the coronavirus. Positive cases represent the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
"We're in a tough spot right now," Johnston said.
Making matters worse, COVID numbers have been soaring in East Texas' five prisons. The county's five prisons reported 1,649 cases, with 753 at the Coffield Unit alone
The county and the Texas Department of Emergency Management/Texas Department of State Health Services team will conduct another Walk-Up COVID-19 test site Saturday at the Palestine Civic Center.
Currently the testing site has a capacity of 300, but Johnston said he will try to increase the number of people who can get tested. Tests are free to the public.
To help prevent the spread of the virus Johnston urged people to wear masks in public and practice social distancing.
