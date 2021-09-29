The approved consent agenda items included:
• expenditures over $25,000,
• a fixed asset policy,
• the city of Palestine investment policy,
• an agreement with GRS Consulting for a GASB 75 actuarial valuation,
• a resolution to amend authorized officials for TexPool,
• a resolution to amend authorized officials for Financial Northeastern Corp,
• a resolution to amend authorized officials for TexSTAR,
• an agreement to transfer ownership of retired Police K9,
• a timber management agreement with Texas A&M Forest Service,
• an agreement with Mark A. Thacker, AIA, LLC for Carnegie Library project,
• an ordinance amending current parks ordinance related to unauthorized use,
• authorization for the city manager to seek request for proposals for asphalt and road base materials for the streets department,
• awarding BID RFP 2021-011 wastewater treatment plant chemicals to purify for Soduium Bisulfite and SNF Polydyne for cationic water soluble polymer in emulsion,
• awarding BID RFP 2021-010 water treatment plant chemicals to Chemtrade Chemicals US, LLC for Aluminum Sulfate (Alum), Cabot Norit Activated Carbon for Carbon (Activated), Chameleon Industries for Copper Sulfate, Univar Solutions for Lime, Shannon Chemical Corporation for Polyphosphate and Shannon Chemical Corporation for Sodium Permangenate,
•awarding BID 2021-013 parts only Link Street waterline replacement to APSCO Quinlan in the amount of $164,262.22 for waterline replacement on Line Street,
• awarding Bid RFP 2021-018 Palestine Railroad Park right-of-way clearing to McKinney and Moore Texas, LP in the amount of $157,600,
•awarding Bid RFP 2021-016 Palestine Railroad Park Waterline replacement to APSCO Quinlan in the amount of $135,268 for parts only,
•awarding Bid RFP 2021-017 Palestine Railroad Park Waterline to McKinney and Moore, Texas, LP in the amount of $188,800,
• awarding Bid RFP 2021-014 parts only Saltworks Road waterline replacement to ASPCO Quinlan in the amount of $85,929.87 for parts only to replace the waterline on Saltworks Road,
• and awarding Bid RFP 2021-015 Saltworks Road Waterline replacement to Duplichain Contractors, LLC in the amount of $173,100 for waterline replacement on Salt Works Road.
