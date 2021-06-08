An Athens woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash 8.4 miles east of Slocum on Saturday.
According to Sgt. Sara Warren with Texas Department of Public Safety, at 9:54 p.m. on June 5, troopers were called to a one-vehicle accident on SH 294, approximately east of Slocum in Anderson County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup, driven by Krista Trussell, 40, of Athens, was traveling east on SH 294. For an undetermined reason Trusell drove off the road into the south ditch where she struck a tree.
Trussell was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace James Todd of Pct. 3.
Trussell was taken to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information available.
