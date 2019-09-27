William Patrick
As a staff reporter for the Herald-Press, I cover law enforcement, first responders, and general assignment stories throughout Palestine and Anderson County.
I like to think of myself as a “non-traditional” journalist. I entered this career late in life. What I may lack in youthful exuberance, however, I more than make up for in life experience.
Growing up in the New England town of Trumbull, CT, I joined the United State Marines right out of high school. Later, I studied English at Southern CT State University, where I also played rugby, until my quest for adventure brought me back to the military. This time I auditioned for and was accepted by the U.S. Navy Band as a saxophone/clarinet instrumentalist.
I had the great fortune to travel the world, entertaining troops and civilians alike. Following my first assignment, I put in a transfer to the NATO band in Naples, Italy. There, I scored a try-out for the NATO Lions Rugby Club, and was one of only three Americans who made the cut.
Upon my return home, my intention was to complete the necessary requirements to teach in the state of Texas. But as so often is the case, life happened.
The opportunity to become a metropolitan firefighter/paramedic for the city of Mesquite fell into my lap, and I simply could not pass it up. After completing the required tests for admission, firefighting became my life for nearly a decade. Family obligations, though, cut that career short and brought me to Palestine.
Here, I dabbled in retail management for a spell and, once again, worked for the government, this time at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Whatever my occupation, however, I always continued to write.
I hail from a family of Irish writers. Ink seems to flow in our veins. My brother Michael has been a journalist for decades and is currently a professor of journalism at Quinnipiac University. Up to recently, my writing experience was confined to novels and fiction. But when a reporting job opened at the Herald-Press, I could not turn down the chance to follow my passion and write for a living.
My free-time is spent with my family. My beautiful wife, Katy, and I have three sons who keep us extremely busy. When fortunes allow, I like to spend my quiet time either writing my novels, or drawing comics, a hobby I've had since I could hold a pencil.
