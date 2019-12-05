Greenwood 80, Westwood 33

ATHENS – The Westwood Panthers took a hard 80-48 loss to Greenwood in the first-round of the Athens tournament Thursday.

Scores by quarter

Greenwood – 11, 15, 22, 32

Westwood – 8, 11, 7, 7

A close game at half time erupted into an offensive fire show for Greenwood behind seven second-half threes. Marcos Navarro and Ka'Donte Watkins led the way with six points a piece. Bri'Darian Hunt had five.

Elkhart 59, Wells 27

ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks defended home court in Thursday with a 59-27 defeat of Wells. The Elks defense was locked in from the jump as they completely neutralized Wells offense in the first quarter.

Scores by quarter

Elkhart – 19, 16, 17, 7

Wells – 0, 10, 13, 4

Ky Thomas had a game-high 23 points – including 10 in the third quarter. Cale Starr had 14 and David McMorris had nine. Josh Davis and Cade Starr had seven and six, respectively.

NOTE: Tournament results will be posted online as they are submitted.

Tags

Recommended for you