Greenwood 80, Westwood 33
ATHENS – The Westwood Panthers took a hard 80-48 loss to Greenwood in the first-round of the Athens tournament Thursday.
Scores by quarter
Greenwood – 11, 15, 22, 32
Westwood – 8, 11, 7, 7
A close game at half time erupted into an offensive fire show for Greenwood behind seven second-half threes. Marcos Navarro and Ka'Donte Watkins led the way with six points a piece. Bri'Darian Hunt had five.
Elkhart 59, Wells 27
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks defended home court in Thursday with a 59-27 defeat of Wells. The Elks defense was locked in from the jump as they completely neutralized Wells offense in the first quarter.
Scores by quarter
Elkhart – 19, 16, 17, 7
Wells – 0, 10, 13, 4
Ky Thomas had a game-high 23 points – including 10 in the third quarter. Cale Starr had 14 and David McMorris had nine. Josh Davis and Cade Starr had seven and six, respectively.
NOTE: Tournament results will be posted online as they are submitted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.