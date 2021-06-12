The week leading up to Memorial Day, in remembrance of those who gave their lives for our freedom, veteran groups were out putting up American flags at local homes and businesses. As I passed by, I saw one of them carrying a flag up a long driveway out on the loop. At the moment he caught my eye in passing, the sun had peeked out through the rain clouds and seemed to spotlight just him, shining down on his shoulders. He was an older man. His back was to me but I could tell he was elderly by the stoop of his back, his white hair and the slow way he walked. With both hands he tightly gripped a metal pole to which was affixed a large American flag, held up high on his shoulder to keep it from touching the ground. Just then, a breeze came up and the flag waved and fluttered in the wind. The image created such a remarkable and emotional scene for me. Here was an older veteran going slowly uphill with the national flag waving over him, no longer young or strong, but determined to reach the top. His back was to me and the sun had him spotlighted in bright gold, so bright his white hair shone and the colors on the flag seemed of a deeper and more vibrant hue than normal. He made his way up the hill like he was remembering a time he was a young soldier, when his hair was dark and his step sure and his purpose and determination strong, despite the danger. It brought a lump to my throat.
It seems in today’s America, we may not have lost the ability to embrace patriotism, but we sure seem to be lacking in the desire. Actually, many of the ‘woke’ generation see patriotism as a kind of mental illness that only afflicts the ignorant; those right wing conspiracy theorist extremists they see everywhere. These elitist liberal pretenders are the very ones who celebrate kneeling during the national anthem and protest for the right to burn the flag but don’t see the irony. Soldiers, sailors, aviators and regular citizens gave their very lives to guarantee freedom for these haters of all things patriotic. They lie cold, dead and forgotten in graves across the globe, their sacrifice forgotten. They probably never thought the price they paid for freedom also meant the freedom to curse America and all it stands for. We are like a sick person who takes his meds but soon as he gets to feeling better, forgets it was the medicine that made him well and curses his need for it. So, he throws it in the trash and sinks back into whatever mental or physical condition the medicine was prescribed for. We are like that. We are cursing the cure. What is missing? Why are we so lost in our purpose and national direction? Where is our pride? Why is patriotism such a bad thing?
In July of 1913, there was a 50-year reunion of Civil War veterans who fought at Gettysburg, both Union and Confederate. As part of the ceremonies, organizers had the old men in blue stationed on the battlefield where they stood back in 1863, and the remaining southern veterans gathered together to recreate Pickett’s charge across the cornfield. As the old Confederates came limping and shuffling across the open area, they spontaneously raised their hats and canes in the air and broke into a ragged rebel yell. The wail of that sound and the sight of those old men staggering down the hill shocked and dismayed all the men dressed in blue. Rather than recreate the battle any further, the Union men rushed out to their former foes and grabbed them up and hugged them and remembered they were friends and neighbors and fellow citizens again. Many handshakes were exchanged and many tears fell from the eyes of participants and witnesses alike. Go look it up. We were once a nation divided against itself, engaged in a great struggle to define what made us Americans. After four years of conflict and 1.5 million casualties, we settled our differences and became one nation again. Though not without fault, we have always sought the better angels of our nature. Perhaps we should remember that today and search for what binds rather than divides; embrace in love rather than divide in hate. There is nothing wrong with being patriotic, to my mind, so long as the end result is one nation under God. For me, it is all caught up and symbolized in that flag proudly carried by an old man in a small Texas town, illuminated by the golden rays of sun sent down from above. Near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.