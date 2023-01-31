In our neck of the world, most folks around here swear that you must plant potatoes on Feb 14. So, you have time to prepare the ground.
If you will be growing this crop, here are some growing tips. Plant them in a garden in a location that has not had tomatoes, peppers or eggplant for a couple of years. Those vegetables mentioned are all in the same family and share pest problems.
Be sure to provide eight hours of direct sunlight for maximum production in loose, well drained, slightly acidic soil. Work beds 12 inches high and 36 inches apart. Good, high beds will be critical to growth and harvest.
Purchase quality seed potatoes from our local garden centers and feed stores. With the seed potatoes, cut them into pieces weighing about 1.2 to 2 oz. or about the size of a good hen egg, making sure that each seed piece you use has at least one good eye.
Give these pieces five to six days for the cut seed potatoes to “cure” or dry over so that they will not rot in the soil. In your prepared row, plant seed pieces about 1 foot apart and 3 inches deep.
When plants are 4 inches tall, add a cup of complete fertilizer for a 30 ft. row and maintain adequate soil moisture so that moisture stress issues, from too wet or too dry conditions, do not occur.
In the ground, your crop of potatoes will grow above the seed piece. Knowing this, gardeners will need to hoe or otherwise bring the soil up to the stem to provide more room for tuber growth. Many gardeners use a heavy mulch for same purpose. Do not allow sunlight to reach your potato tubers as those areas will turn green.
Larger potatoes are ready to harvest about three months, but no later than four months when the tops begin to die back, and the skin becomes firm. You can harvest smaller “new” potatoes during the growing season digging back carefully with your fingers and harvesting them.
Several varieties grow well in Texas. While there are thousands of potato varieties found in South America, the following list would serve you well in our part of the world: Red flesh (Dark Red Norland, Norland, Red La Soda, and Viking), White flesh (Atlantic, Gemchip, Kennebec and Superior), Yellowflesh (Yukon Gold) and Russet types (Century Russet, Norgold M, and Russet Norkatah).
Don’t be surprised if your potato flowers or even bears fruit. Though not very common, remember that we are just after the wonderful tubers, which provide a nearly nutritiously complete meal all by themselves.
