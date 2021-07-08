We all make mistakes.
Some we recognize immediately.
Some maybe never.
Sometimes they are noticed by no one and then there are those mistakes that it seems everyone on the planet knows about.
It comes with the territory of newspaper reporting, mistakes are noticed.
And heard about. Frequently.
Writing has always been “my thing.”
We all have our thing and sometimes it becomes your profession. There is a fine line between honing your skills in an area and striving to be your best, and defining who you are by said skill set.
Though I have no interest in defining myself as a person by what I do, it is hard not to let that creep in.
If I have a bad day of writing or editing, it becomes easy to let the mistake or failure unnerve.
Part of writing, arguably one of the biggest parts, is editing. Knowing what to leave out is so often critical.
It is not an easy task, particularly if you are a perfectionist.
Readily I admit I am the annoying person who calls out the errors on the 24-hour news ticker—knowing full well there is some bright, intelligent, most likely overworked newsroom employee typing it out on a ridiculously tight deadline.
Were they to have the luxury of sitting at home and reading it on the screen, they would undoubtedly find the error immediately.
This is the plank in my eye.
It is difficult to edit on a screen. We can and we do, but then we print and read it again. And again. It is amazing what the mind will correct for you and how looking at your work in another medium can short circuit that process.
I am the one rolling my eyes when a tweet announces, “I just got accepted into My Favorite University! I can’t wait to be apart of it!”
My kids have told me it’s twitter. Editing isn’t really part of it. I argue otherwise.
The kind, young woman who lays out the paper’s pages is patient when I return to her desk a second, third, maybe even fourth time with one more edit. We are trying hard to get it right.
So when, not if, an error appears on the Herald-Press pages, I die a little inside.
I said when, not if, because it has happened and it will happen. What I can say is that we are making every effort within reasonable limits to be sure that it doesn’t.
Like any human, in any human endeavor, we are fallible.
Yes, I went to school for this. Yes, I have worked in writing and publishing for a lot of years. I will be the first to tell you: we strive for perfection.
This side of eternity I don’t think it’s possible.
My husband loves quoting Mel Gibson in “The Patriot.” It is the scene when he is teaching his son to shoot. “Aim small, miss small,” he tells me.
That is the plan.
My first job in newspaper editing was copy editing at the Bryan/College Station Eagle. When one of us copy editors missed something, whoever found the mistake would cut it out of the paper and leave it tacked to the bulletin board for the next day. I found it humiliating, but also motivating.
I didn’t want anything on that board.
Now there is a continuous social media stream of naysayers and critical feedback.
The bulletin board kept me awake at night. Just before closing my eyes at 2 a.m. after sending pages back and going home, I’d frequently shoot straight up in bed and think did I change that cutline? Did we add that head on page three?
This is the line I’d like to step back from. Mistakes are good reminders—we are all working on things. No one is perfect, no, not one. Though we live in a world with immediate and continuous feedback, and dare I say judgment, it is good for us all to remember this:
A little grace goes a long way.
Though considerably older and supposedly wiser, I still struggle. If someone shows me a mistake, I can feel my face flush red and get that prickly sensation.
If there is time to correct it, we do. If it’s in print, we will correct online. Otherwise, it’s just out there for everyone to see.
And I know we will hear about it.
