When I was a boy, uneducated to the ways of the world, or of creation or why or when the seasons came and went, or what the heck was a blue light special; still I was happy. I think childhood is like that; you don’t know much about history or geography, or your place in the world but you know what makes you happy, what hurts, what feels good. That’s about all it takes to be a child. Simple pleasures are taken for what they are, not for how much they cost, or why they are pleasant or if it’s good or bad or indifferent. That’s probably why children get into trouble; they state the obvious, scratch where it itches, and have no real filter. They simply take everything at face value and react.
So I’m sitting in a church pew, decked out in my Easter best, hair held fast by some sort of gel my mother has plastered on. A hurricane couldn’t move that hair. I think you are supposed to comb it out after it sets but I also think hair that stays put like set up concrete is more desirable than unruly cowlicks.
I’m wearing a new pair of Buster Browns that tie instead of buckle. These are big boy shoes, I think, admiring them. I can barely see what’s going on being I’m small and the pew in front is honey oak and tall, and the people in them block most of what little I can see. Down in my world with brothers and assorted cousins, it’s an endurance contest. We have no idea what’s going on or why, but when we fidget or hum or try to make paper planes out of the bulletin, a hand squeezes a leg or shoulder, or a finger thumps the top of our head. A church service is an eternity to a fidgety child. First comes the preamble, the introductions, the announcements. How much money was collected last week and how many were in attendance has been posted to each side behind the pulpit. My older brother who knows everything says this is the box score. I don’t know what a box score is.
Next comes some singing and then some praying. Little brother falls asleep and is caught by the collar just as he tumbles out of the pew. We giggle. They are singing “Up from the gravy he arose” and nobody will tell me why he was in the gravy in the first place or why “God is calling the Chronicle.” Why does God need a newspaper? Who knows the mysteries of adulthood? We pop our knuckles and do the church house and steeple and people with our little fingers. And then comes the preacher.
Today he is mad about something I cannot fathom, except I feel personally responsible. I suddenly remember marking up my closet walls in crayon and am washed in guilt. Then the preacher says we are washed in the blood and I can’t imagine this being a good thing. But the adults are all nodding their heads and saying ‘Amen.’ Different ones here and there are fanning themselves with those paper on popsicle stick funeral fans. I wish I had me one, but supplies are limited. It’s a hot spring day, and all the windows are raised and ceiling fans spinning as the preacher winds up to a crescendo and I slump deeper into the pew, thinking he’s referring to me. I try to not hear him.
From the open windows comes a fresh breeze and I am revived. Along with the breeze comes the beautiful sound of a piano somewhere down the street and it’s playing one of the songs we just sang, only the piano has lifted the melody and intertwined notes and chords in such a manner to make me wonder if the music comes from the Baptist church down the block or from heaven itself. I breathe in the fresh smell of newly cut grass and flowers and am transported by the beautiful notes, flowing like rose petals down a cool, shady stream. In my transported state, I forget where I am and blurt out: “I sure wish we had a piano in our church.” I am immediately told to hush. A man sitting in the pew in front of me coughs to stifle a laugh and others nearby grin. One tall lady with flowers on her pillbox hat turns and gives me a sharp look. I give her a little wave. She snorts and shakes her head. Then it’s all over and we have survived another week of sin and burst from those double back doors and leap down the steps to go running up the sidewalk with our friends while the adults visit. Near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.