City of Palestine hosts Arbor Day celebration in Reagan Park

The city of Palestine held a special tree planting ceremony to honor Texas Arbor Day Friday, Nov. 4 at Reagan Park.
Mayor Justin Florence welcomed several council members, a member of the Texas A&M Forest Service as well as members of the Dogwood Garden Club and the community to the park for the official declaration of Arbor Day in Palestine.
Arbor Day is of observance in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees. Arbor Day is celebrated at different times in different areas of the country depending on climate. Arbor Day was first celebrated in 1872 in Nebraska and in 1889 in Texas. The Lone Star State has officially settled its observation on the first Friday of November to take full advantage of the weather and temperatures.
While the county has been honoring the auspicious day with Proclamations for many years, this was the first official observation by the city of Palestine, following the efforts of Parks & Recreation Director Patsy Smith and members of the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“The Dogwood Garden Club is extremely pleased to be working alongside all the city of Palestine to bring community awareness to Texas Arbor,” said Linda Jean Brown, a member of the Dogwood Garden Club.
According to Brown, the trees planted at Reagan Park Friday were a Shumard oak, a bur oak, a Mexican sycamore and a cedar elm. They were planted in four different locations in the park and a plaque will be placed next the Shumard oak.
“Trees are vital to our lives, and today is about planning for the future.” Florence said. “We want to thank Patsy and the various members of the Forest Service for their efforts in putting this all together.
The planting at Reagan Park follows the recent removal of several trees from that area.
“We lost several trees here in Reagan Park recently,” Smith said. “One was struck by lightning on multiple occasions, a couple were affected by disease and one died after the recent ‘snowmageddon.’ We felt like it was essential to replace these trees and encourage people to do the same everywhere.”
To learn more about Arbor Day and find information on planting trees visit Texas A&M Forest Service at www.tfsweb.tamu.edu or the Arbor Day Foundation at www.arborday.org.
