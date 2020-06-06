I sometimes approach the bible with this question: What if there were no God and the books were sim- ply written by man? What if there were a reasonable, natural explanation for all the miracles or disasters mentioned? What if we invented God to explain everything and are alone on this mortal coil? What if?
Given my age and the fifty plus years of trying to make sense of life and my purpose in it, I reach the following conclusion: Even if there were no God, when we accept the wisdom, lessons and logic in those books, we will live a far better life and leave a far better influence on those who will come after us, which in and of itself is immortality, life after death. Also, I come to realize that the message has been more about rewarding the good rather than punishing the bad.
The main character in the Bible, fictional or otherwise, is the creator, a creator whose thoughts permeate every book from Genesis to Revelation. In each, he has only the best intentions. He shows humanity over and over how to lead a happy, productive, and satisfying life. It’s what he wants. Never once does it teach anywhere that God was unhappy with his creation except when his creation began to stray off the path of wisdom. My way of looking at it is that bible lessons guide us along a safe and pleasant pathway around a dangerous place, as if a swamp filled with rotten stumps, black water, snakes, pestilence, disease and death. A foolish person sees how short the distance is across the swamp and decides to take a shortcut instead of wasting all that time going around. Many drown or are lost or suffer incredible hardships when they take the imagined easy way. Yet some do manage to get across. God does not condemn the survivor; he welcomes them home and cleans them up and grieves for those whose lives were lost forever. Then he reminds the reader that the trip would have gone better for all concerned if they had paid more attention. The punishment and hardship was self-inflicted. This seems to be the overall lesson of the Bible. God loves us all. Be like God.
Mankind’s interaction with one another down through the ages has not always ended well for the participants. We fight, lust, kill, cheat, rape, loot, abuse and neglect each other. It is the same sad story and has been since the beginning.
But this book of books called the Bible has reached out to humanity time and again, offering a solution for those who will listen. Even if there were no God in Heaven, there is the wisdom of five thousand years written to us and for us, from Job to Jesus and beyond. It is the same message, always the same- love one another.
Justice starts with individual behavior and is completed in reward or punishment. But justice has to be applied with love. Justice without love is harsh and arbitrary and often technically right but morally wrong. Those who suffered through the trials and privations of the swamp yet survived, hopefully gained wisdom through self-inflicted pain. That is justice enough if we recognize, repent, and change our behavior.
And love recognizes this as punishment enough.
But if we say we love one another yet do not allow consequence, we are like parents who shield their children from everything that may hurt or cause pain in a misguided attempt to protect them, we often raise up a child without the ability to know right from wrong, patience from intolerance, greed from giving, love from hate.
There was no love or appropriate- ness to the justice given George Floyd. His death was cruel, hateful, and unnecessary. If we love our brother, we hate the sin, not the person. Justice will also come to the man who murdered him. Should we love him too? Perhaps, but that love may only be the hope he repents of his behavior at some point along his path to paying for what he did and that others learn from the results of choosing hate over love. It all works out. Justice without love is not justice and love without justice is not love. We pay for what we do.
And in the end, I find that if we approach the teachings of the Bible with an aim to live its lessons and learn its wisdom, we begin to hear the whisper of the author in our ears and realize he was there all along. There is a God, he is alive, in him we live and we survive. We are all God’s children. Let’s act like it.
