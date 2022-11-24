The holidays can be a wonderful time for families. It is a chance to create traditions and make joyful memories together. Adding in acts of kindness, volunteering and sharing peace, love and joy with others can help turn the focus off of getting gifts and help spread the true spirit of Christmas to your community. Many acts of kindness cost virtually nothing, however, these small gestures can be priceless and make a world of difference to someone. You might be surprised at how wonderful something as simple as smiling at others can make you feel as well. This Christmas put a little love in your heart and pay it forward!
Here are 25 easy ways to spread kindness this holiday season:
1. Write a litter to a member of the military.
2. Visti with an elderly or housebound neighbor and share conversation.
3. Leave a bag of microwave popcorn taped to a RedBox movie dispenser.
4. Donate money to a charity or other good cause.
5. Pick up litter in your neighborhood.
6. Encourage a “pay it forward” movements in your community. Start by doing something simple, like buying a coffee for a complete stranger.
7. Help a friend or neighbor decorate his or her home for the holidays.
8. Make a card for a resident in a nursing home or an assisted living facility.
9. Compliment someone.
10. Clean up a mess you didn’t make.
11. Bake some cookies or treats for you school staff.
12. Donate toys to a toy drive.
13. Make a bird feeder.
14. Smile at everyone you encounter.
15. Hold the door for others.
16. Tell someone all the reasons they are important to you.
17. Offer to shop for someone who is homebound due to age, a chronic illness or injury.
18. Make dinner for someone.
19. Take old towels, rags and blankets to an animal shelter.
20. Volunteer to ring the bell for the Red Cross Red Kettle Collection.
21. Leave a treat for your postal carrier.
22. Leave a dollar on a vending machine to treat someone.
23. Take donuts or other treats to police, fire and other first responders.
24. Donate food to your local food kitchens and pantries.
25. Take poinsettias to nursing homes.
