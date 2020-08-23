It is incredible to me how our minds control us. Our thoughts, actions, and moods are controlled by our minds. Our mind operates on a wave length that is determined by what it is filled with.
I was talking to a friend this week who is a business owner. He has been successful and built a successful business. He has developed a new product that is ready to release into the market. He made the comment to me that he was afraid. I asked him why and what he told me was a complete surprise for someone who has overcome so many obstacles to get where he is. He said I am afraid that I did it wrong.
It doesn’t matter whether or not he did it wrong. The key word in his statement was “afraid”. He is allowing self-doubt to control his thoughts and he is losing sleep over it. This will eventually cause other problems that will reflect in his ability to make good decisions and even his health. Fear will present itself in practically every situation and cause you to doubt your abilities. It will prevent you from moving forward and you will not reach you full potential.
When I ask you, what are you afraid of, the answer will always be a negative comment. I can’t, won’t or don’t. Frankly, fear is your subconscious lack of self-confidence trying to grip you and keep you from succeeding. Fear is only False Evidence Appearing Real. You can control those thoughts and, over time, eliminate the fear.
The way that you eliminate fear is through building self-confidence. Here are 3 steps that will help you..
• Build a victory list. This list is a compilation of all the little successes that you have had over the years. It should go back as far as you can remember. Riding a bicycle, getting on the cheerleading squad or football team, honors received, your first job, degrees from college, and the list goes on. You should review this list every day and when you have doubts about your ability, take out this list and review it.
• Self-affirm who you are. Each day you should start out by reciting who you are and when doubts arise, do it again. I am smart, I am beautiful, I am prosperous, I am loved, etc. You get the picture.
• The last step and equally important to eliminating fear is filling your mind with positive thoughts. It is a proven fact that those who renew their minds every day with the information that they desire to be, do or have, will be more likely to reach their destination. Watch, listen to and read encouraging, motivational information. The saying, “garbage in, garbage out” is exactly what happens when you do not get renewed each day with positive information. Garbage will begin to spill out of you.
You can live a life without fear but only you can control it and make it happen. Do all that you can do, with all of your effort and rest in the confidence of knowing that you have done all that you can do and with faith knowing that because of this, all things are possible.
Zig Ziglar said, "People say that motivation does not last. Neither does bathing, that is why we recommend it daily.”
If you would like learn more about Zig Ziglar’s time tested methods of achieving success contact Janna Valencia at janna@jannavalencia.com or visit her on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/JannaValencia.TeachingSuccess
