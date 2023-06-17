The day Sally was born was just like her, sunny and warm and filled with hope and promise. Sally was a pretty little thing, all sunshine and curls and fat rosy red cheeks. Her folks were just ever so thrilled! To them, she was the prettiest baby ever born. When they took their little bundle of joy home, they just knew they were going to live happily ever after. But what would be the fun in a story like that?
Sally’s folks spoiled her from the start. How could they resist? They dressed her in pink and bought her toys and lavished praise and flattery every day. All Sally had to do was flash her dimpled smile and the folks would just melt and let her have her way. But there were clouds on the horizon. Sally began to believe she was all her parents said she was; always right, always the wittiest, always the prettiest. It was bound to happen. Sally had no idea she was just a normal kid with potential, like most kids are.
She grew up a child of privilege, not owing to the color of her skin or social status or her parent’s wealth, but because of how she was raised. She was, as people like to say, spoiled rotten. And it was just so. Sally grew up pampered, judgmental and petty, insulated from all things unpleasant, living a life of self-indulgence. The ‘rules’ didn’t apply to her; rules were for everyone else.
And here we must pause for a public service announcement: I suppose you know where all this is going. Something bad is bound to happen to teach Sally a lesson and hopefully make her a better person. It’s in all the best bedtime stories. Alas, this isn’t one of them. It’s just me telling you about parents out there who haven’t sense enough to fill a thimble when it comes to raising a proper child. They just indulge away and change children of promise into self-righteous, condescending, snotty adults.
Normal folks very often have a conscience that lights the pathway of life and help them tell right from wrong. Others neglect their conscience until it is just a tiny dim light; so dim the pathway is nearly invisible, and missteps are bound to happen. Be that conscience great or small, everybody has one. I think sometimes the pampered of this life resent their conscience because it conflicts with their ego and they have to find fault in others to cover up their own. As the old saying goes; when you point one finger at someone else, three are pointing back at you. But that’s another bedtime story.
As adults, these spoiled and entitled folks toss crumbs to the poor, just enough to quieten their little bitty consciences and still qualify as tax deductible. They live a life of intolerance, the very thing they preach against. That, in case you hadn’t noticed, is called ‘irony.’ They put on a mask, an enlightened, woke, caring, generous mask. But it is shallow and insincere, all for show, to combat a conscience that down deep, condemns their hypocrisy and greed. But how they judge and how they react to the world is seldom what is right or fair or just, it’s how they were raised.
But now I’ve become far too philosophical and wandered off the pathway. This was supposed to be a simple story all tied up in a neat little bow so that even a child could understand. Now, let’s get back to Sally.
Sally was handed all the best all her life, but she was never really content because she never learned to appreciate her many blessings. Sally had no heart for others and was unhappy inside because things of real value can never be purchased with money, power or prestige; they have to be taught and have to be nurtured. And they were neither.
And so it came to pass (a delightful old saying indeed!) that Sally’s parents did a very unthoughtful and selfish thing to her, the worst they ever did: They got old and began to forget where they put their keys. Before long, their disgusted daughter had them both hustled off to a retirement home. Soon as she did, Sally worried and worried and fretted and fretted, not about her folks, but about their money. If her selfish parents lived too very long, there would be nothing left for Sally to inherit. Poor Sally!
And the money did run out because the folks lingered a long, long time there at “Sunset Farms” and Sally was so put out with them, she quit coming around much. And so, I’m sad to relate; in this little bedtime story, nobody lived happily ever after. The end! Sleep tight! Near as I can tell.
