Our world today is a place full of variety, colorful, if you will. We have lived through things that we have never imagined having to live through and as the time passes, we experience more of those surprises. In reflection of all that has happened so far this year, I have been studying the human brain and how our mind works. It is amazing to me how intelligent we really are but how little we use of what we have been given.
We have the ability to be, do or have anything that we want. Our limitations are based only on the thoughts that we continually think. These thoughts when repeated, turn to a belief and then into a personality trait.
Take, for example, how you eat. People have different ideas about the proper way to eat. I know it sounds funny, but it is true. One person sits down to eat and uses a fork and knife, not touching the food with their hands. This per- son has been taught to do this and explained that it is the proper way to eat, while another person eat- ing the same meal will not think twice about picking up some of this food and eating with their hands. Each of these people formed a thought about the way they were taught to eat, then day after day, thinking this thought, it became a belief, and after some time it became a part of their life, a piece of their personality.
Both of these people have opinions about the other and how they eat. Each of them thinking their way is correct. The truth is that there is no correct way, there is only your way. All of us have a unique way of living our life. No two people live life in the exact same way. This is what makes our world such an amazing place to live in. If we all felt the same way, did the same things the same way we would live in very boring, colorless world.
I am writing about our colorful world today because I see so many people who are living in pain, anger, and sorrow. As a society, we have lost our perspective of what our capabilities really are. Our focus as a whole seems to be
very narrow minded and problematic. Instead of finding the good in people and the world in general, the focus in on what is wrong. This could not be further from what we are able to do if we change our thoughts, that become beliefs and then part of our personality. Each of us, making these changes, and living a different life because we have changed mind, will change the world.
You have the ability to change the world by simply changing your thoughts. My challenge to you is each day, find 3 things that you are grateful for. Focus on this state of mind. Do this for 30 days and watch your world begin to change.
I am grateful for you, for the beauty of the world that inspires me, and the unlimited ability I have to make a difference in my life and yours.
Zig Ziglar said, “You are who you are and what you are because of what has gone into your mind. You can change who you are and what you are by changing what goes into your mind.”
Create the world you want to live in, don’t live in a world created by others.
If you would like learn more about Janna Valencia and Zig Ziglar’s time tested methods of achieving success visit her on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/JannaV alencia.TeachingSuccess
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.