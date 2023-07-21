Last week, I got the news that nobody wants to hear — the death of a colleague.
I didn't really know Brad Kellar, the longtime reporter of our sister paper, the Greenville Herald-Banner. I had visited their office once several years back to help out with some training, and was introduced to their newsroom.
I did a quick search of his name on Facebook, which didn't generate the results I was looking for, but it gave me so much more.
At the news of his passing, numerous individuals and entities reached out with their condolences, from chambers of commerce to fire departments, business owners, former colleagues, nonprofits and the community at large.
"Mr. Herald-Banner," as he was known in the community, Brad would've celebrated his 30th anniversary with the newspaper in September.
It was incredibly evident that Brad was more than just a reporter — he was a community staple.
He was, in fact, so adored by the city and its residents that within a week, the name of a street, Brad Keller Drive, was approved by planning and zoning officials, to be constructed as an entry into a new subdivision.
Shortly after that, a nonprofit foundation was also announced in Brad's honor, benefitting scholarship opportunities for journalism students.
Over the last three decades, he covered anything from politics and elections, crimes and trials, new businesses, nonprofit galas, weather and water issues, city council meetings, pageant winners, holiday events and everything in between.
His death and legacy are prime examples of the unique and important role of community journalism.
We're not part of the "mainstream media." We're residents, consumers, board members, church goers, volunteers ... You may pass us in the grocery store, see us at a PTA meeting with our children, find us pumping overpriced gas in the car next to you.
We're everyday people, but then again, we're not. While we may have the same experiences as you, our job is in reporting those experiences, celebrating your accomplishments, memorializing those who have passed. As employees of a community newspaper, we are, in essence, always on the clock.
When it comes to journalism, I can't think of anything better than telling the stories of the community I live and work in.
Thirty years is a milestone, and God-willing, I may make it there myself some day.
But when or if I do, I'll be lucky to have impacted my community even half as much as Brad did.
Sally Sexton is the managing editor of the Weatherford Democrat. Contact her at editor@weatherforddemocrat.com.
