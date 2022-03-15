There is zero evidence that I enjoy movies anyplace other than the comfort of my own living room. My wife and kids have lamented for years over the fact that I don’t enjoy the movie-going experience. It’s not that I don’t enjoy the big screen or the comfort of most theater seating. I simply don’t like crowds, especially vocal ones after I’ve shelled out a hundred bucks for a few tickets and some refreshments. I don’t need a running commentary from a stranger to understand what’s taking place on the screen.
My wife finds this line of reasoning ironic because I can’t keep from applying a running commentary myself during a movie. I apparently passed this gift along to my son as well. But hey – I paid to see it. It’s ‘my’ movie now, so I like to point out my observations.
You are correct. It makes no sense whatsoever.
It wasn’t always this way for me. Sadly, my children will never know the version of me who loved going to the movies. They may also never know the pleasure of viewing a feature motion picture in an outdoor environment with a small metal speaker hanging on the window... or utilizing the AM band on their car stereo for that amazing in-car movie experience.
Yes. My youthful soul was moved by attending the drive-in movie.
Palestine had its own drive-in theater for many years. For a few years Palestine had three drive-in theaters. Well, technically it was only two. The North Palestine Theater opened in 1949 and closed about a year later. It reopened in 1950 as the Moon Lite Drive-In. The Dogwood Drive-In opened in 1949 as well, but far outlasted its competitors.
By the time I first experienced the Dogwood Drive-In it had been open for about 30 years and was the only one in town. At first it wasn’t a big deal for me. I was relegated to the back seat where the view was almost as bad as the scratchy sounds coming from that metal single-cone speaker. But it was an adventure, so some concessions were acceptable.
By 1981, however, I had secured a hardship driver's license. The drive-in was not “work or school” as specified by my newly acquired license, but the terms of teenhood were a little looser back then. I cannot begin to explain what moving to the driver’s seat does for the drive-in moviegoing experience. Pulling up to see a low-budget B movie, choosing a speaker box near the center of the screen, far enough back to get a good straight-on view, then settling in for a truly visceral experience... all I can remember thinking was “Oh. This is way better.”
And it was. After a few visits you could learn which speakers to avoid. Some were mildly better than others, but most were sketchy at best. In 1982 that all changed. I drove up to the theater one evening and was instructed to tune my AM dial to 535. I did so and was suddenly met with the sweet, still-mono tones of the pre-movie advertisements. I was in heaven. Suddenly I was the master of the sound. My four Pioneer speakers coupled to the under-dash Kraco ten-band equalizer, which was held in place by roughly 12 feet of duct tape, would massage and tweak this AM signal to theater-level perfection. In retrospect it was probably terrible, but at that moment I felt like my nickname should be “Dolby Surround.”
Having no working knowledge of radio broadcasting, I wondered how people could be kept from parking outside the drive-in and tuning in for free. My question was quickly answered as I exited the gate only to find that the AM signal didn’t exit with me. I thought it was some sort of voodoo. I learned later that it wasn’t. So much for my evil plot to watch for free from the Gulf station.
Going to the drive-in wasn’t always about getting away from the crowd, however. On occasion my friends and I would pack as many people as we could squeeze into a pickup and take a stack of aluminum lawn chairs. My cousin Dave had the best setup for sound. He had installed enough extra wire to his Jensen Triax speakers so that he could retrieve them from behind the seat and stick them to the corners of the cab by using the big magnet on the back. Again, a look back doesn’t reveal a great stereo experience, but at the time it seemed so cool. I had the pleasure of experiencing the animated masterpiece Heavy Metal with this superior sound setup. An aluminum lawn chair in the bed of a Chevy truck never felt more perfect.
Experiencing Oscar-worthy movies at the drive-in was virtually impossible in the 80’s. I recall titles such as Pieces and The Beast Within. Both horror/slasher efforts that weren’t quite as memorable or near the same quality level as your Jason, Freddy or Michael Myers. I did, however, get to experience ‘Cujo’ in my ’79 El Camino. It was unremarkable until the giant rabid dog trapped those folks in their car. I feel like Stephen King may have had the drive-in on his mind when he created that classic.
In 1982 a second screen, broadcasting on AM 640, was added which sat approximately where the modern Dogwood Six sits now. The Dogwood Twin remained in operation until it closed in 1991.
Several generations have passed since the Dogwood Twin closed. Young people these days don’t miss it because they never knew it… much like rotary-dial phones or eight-track tapes. While a few modern drive-ins have popped up across the country in recent years, it’s hard to think that they may catch on with any frequency. It’s a shame. Technology may have bypassed the drive-in, but I’m not sure the change is for the better. Sometimes you just need a crummy metal speaker to hang on your window.
Jason Jones is freelance writer and columnist for the Herald-Press.
