Plenty of obstacles are facing us as our citizens strive to get things back to normal—whatever “normal” was in the past. The Covid virus rages, inflation is taking its toll, the U.S.-Mexico border invasion continues to fester, the fiasco in Afghanistan, a President dead set to print more money to support his “agenda” and no end in sight. What a mess! Our prestige as a nation that protects our own is now a laughable topic—the Brits, the Aussies, the Canadians and many others are questioning the leadership of the U.S. By our exit from Afghanistan without notice to our allies we have broken a bond that may not be mended. And most despicable is leaving behind Americans and our Afghan allies who want to leave but are now behind enemy lines. President Biden, negotiating with terrorists is a dead end street!
But we are not in charge of dictating presidential or military policy—however bad it may be. Our recourse will be at the ballot box in the 2022 elections.
Meantime, winter is just around the corner. The venerable “Old Farmers’ Almanac” says it may be a repeat of the last go round for our area. The Almanac predicts a “frosty flip-flop winter” for the U.S. Last year, Almanac writers predicted a massive winter storm for Texas—and they were right. Uri hit us with frigid cold, snow and ice. Over 200 deaths were reported across the state. Hopefully the 203-year-old Almanac has made a mistake in their prediction for our upcoming winter season. But in case they are correct, stock up on firewood, toilet paper and other necessities.
Gardeners still have a window of opportunity to plant vegetables for this fall. Our farm supply stores, along with plenty others, have good assortments of quality plants that will work well in East Texas. And if you plan to do so, it’s time to get cracking for a good harvest.
My Aggie brothers and sisters may get upset at me for my view on paying out the nose for football coaches. We don’t have to always agree. Texas A & M football coach Jimbo Fisher had seven years left on his contract that pays him $7.5 million a year. Now the powers that be have decided he needs more years and more money. So, his new contract will be for 10 years, at a whopping $10.6 million annually. Where does this stop? That’s –30—horace7338@live.com
