I write happy stories.
That’s kind of my thing—the upbeat, encouraging, let’s-all-rally-behind-it feature.
I want people to go away uplifted.
When I first started hearing about and then reading about and talking about the Slocum Massacre, I wasn’t sure it was something I could write about. Writing is, perhaps, my most personal communication. When I open my mouth to speak, it is generally gobbeldygook—not my strong suit.
So to write about a massacre naturally meant a personal investment.
There is nothing upbeat, or encouraging and I can’t imagine anyone wanting to rally behind it.
Yet there was no denying or avoiding it.
It looked like a load so heavy to lift.
The postmaster in Volga, Texas wrote a letter pleading for help following the massacre. A white man was offering his help to identify perpetrators while asking his name not be used for fear of reprisals. He put forward the only available answer it seems for what happened:
“…20 or 30 colored people were murdered at Slocum in Anderson County Texas for no other cause that the Lord had made them Black.”
And when I spoke this week to a kind and gracious woman named Constance Hollie-Juwaid who relayed the burden of ancestors who were hunted down and killed I knew there was no way around it.
It is a burden she has carried since she was young and watched her grandfather carry it before her and his father after him.
She told me they, along with her uncle, did not want her to be burdened with this massive weight.
“I wanted to help my dad and my uncle but they felt like it was man’s work, like it was dangerous work and they didn’t want to put me in the open line of fire. I didn't understand,” she said.
But is was unavoidable.
“The voices in my head won’t let me walk away. I take those voice to be my ancestors. I feel them. I hear them,” she told me.
There are people who know the story, but almost everyone I have mentioned it to at this point told me they’d never heard of it.
Though my family is from here, I have only lived in Palestine a short time.
This story is brutal and gruesome and a part of ugly history. It is something no one wants to talk about.
Perhaps it falls into the “ignorance is bliss” category: We don’t have to deal with it if we don’t know about it.
My life has been easy. I’d say blessed. This doesn’t mean I have not ever suffered or borne burdens, but these are the kind of burdens I do not know.
In an effort to connect, I rack my brain and try and think of what has most upended me. While I was sorrowful over the loss of great-grandparents and grandparents alike, I was undone by the loss of my brother. He was killed in a car wreck at age 29.
The driver who survived blamed him because he could not speak up and say otherwise.
I did not look for condemnation for this young man, but I wanted truth to be known, my brother to be remembered, his life not forgotten.
I can only imagine it is so much more than this for Hollie-Juwaid.
Yet in her case, the murder of her relatives was no accident. It was an atrocious crime with no sound explanation, aside from the good Lord made them Black.
The bodies of loved ones were lost and not properly sent off or acknowledged.
For so long the truth has been buried deep and she just wants it known and by no means forgotten. People graciously listen and understand when I tell stories of my brother, but people have called her unbearable names and thrown accusations.
So while I know there is some truth to the ignorance is bliss mindset, it still ends with ignorance.
And though it is not a happy story, it is one I cannot help but tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.