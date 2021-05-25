Today marks the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, the unarmed Black man who was killed by then police officer Derek Chauvin, who held his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.
His death, captured on cell phone video, surveillance cameras and police body cams, was raw and emotional. It triggered the world as we watched his final hopes of life escape in his cries for his deceased mother.
The inhumane video led to global protests and, inevitably, a jury conviction on counts of second-degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.
Much of the country exhaled in relief at the rarity of watching our judicial system hold an officer accountable for blatant misconduct. But before we rush to congratulate ourselves, we must exhibit the courage to be honest about where we currently are.
The year following Floyd’s murder unearthed a lot of pain. It sharpened public focus on a policing system infected with abuse and negligence, which has devalued and destroyed many of the Black lives they are sworn to protect.
According to a New York Times report, state legislatures passed more than 140 new police oversight and reform laws in the past year, creating a trend toward police accountability and behavior.
The new laws restrict police use of force, no knock warrants, and neck restraints. They require officers to intervene when their colleagues use excessive force. And more police disciplinary records have been made available to the public.
All positive—but—incremental steps. It's difficult to be satisfied with a year of accomplishments when there are centuries worth of imbalance and racism left to recover from.
According to data collected by Mapping Police Violence, a research collaborative that uses a variety of state and regional databases to determine the number and nature of most but not all police-involved deaths, there have been 966 police killings reported since May 25, 2020 – Black people accounting for 18.7% of those killings, despite making up 13% of the U.S. population, according to the Census Bureau.
So when you show me signs of change I can't help but still see signs of trauma that are continuously inflicted by law enforcement.
It's hard to remain content with the victories of the past year. The hard work and sacrifice of our community leaders, advocates, and government leaders listened and acted, but in the midst of attempted change, we're forced to deal with stories such as Jonathan Price, who was shot four times and killed by a Wolfe City, Texas police officer in October 2020 outside a convenience store after intervening in a domestic dispute.
Ma'Khia Bryant was shot and killed by a Columbus, Ohio police officer in April during a dispute at her foster home.
Sincere Pierce was shot and killed by a Brevard, Fla., deputy in November after police officers attempted to stop his car because it was similar to one that had been reported stolen.
From these continued incidents, we have more allies willing to speak out against racial injustice.
However, there's still an unwillingness in many groups to have honest conversations about race relations in this country, which has prevented universal disdain for injustice.
We recognize the positive strides that have been made since the tragedy of Floyd, but it would be irresponsible not to acknowledge the generational fight ahead to achieve true equality.
Now, a year after a senseless killing sparked another moment of deep national reflection, we must understand there is no time to remain silent, we must speak.
It is moments like now when people, no matter their race, do not have the privilege to hide in the in-between space.
Continue to take actionable steps to be allies and advocates for those who are victims of racial inequalities.
To give money, to give power, and to give voice to those who need it. To console, and not to condemn, those who are expressing their anger at a society that continues to perpetuate injustice.
It is the very least we owe Floyd and the countless other victims of police brutality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.