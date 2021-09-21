It’s been a long time since we have had a Texas Agriculture Commissioner who wanted only to serve Texas farmers and ranchers, rather than using the office to move up the political ladder. Back years ago, John White was a longtime fixture in the office of supporting Texas farmers and ranchers. White had no interest in making a move to run for governor or other office. He was a Democrat but treated all his constituents with respect and good manners.
Others who served in the agricultural role after White were many. Reagan Brown, a retired ag economics professor at Texas A&M was personable and knew scores of people in every Texas county. He was my land economics professor at Texas A&M and one of the most memorable of my four-year stay at College Station. Reagan grew up on a farm near Snook, not many miles from the A&M campus. Posing for the television cameras on one of his journeys, he decided to show viewers how vicious fire ants could be. So, he thrust his arm in a big mound, and brought it out covered with ants. Reagan was rushed to a local hospital where he was treated. Another memorable ag leader was Jim Hightower—who was a “man of the people,” as he put it. Though his political bent was way too socialist, I thought, he did appeal to many voters.
Then we had other commissioners who used the office as a springboard in their quest to land the prize of governor, lt. governor, etc. Some won their election to their dream political office—some crashed and burned. Now, we have Sid Miller holding down the title of agriculture head in Texas. Miller spends a lot of time espousing his love for Trump and was considered for Secretary of Agriculture and a member of the Trump elite. That didn’t pan out. Miller served in the Texas Legislature a number of years. Several times he made headlines for bending the rules, especially misuse of campaign funds. “Texas Monthly” magazine times called Miller one of the 10 most ineffective members of that august body.
Meantime when next year rolls around, thinking Texans need to start looking around for a new leader in that office. My suggestion, for what it’s worth, would be Trent Ashby, member of the Texas Legislature. Trent grew up on a dairy farm in Rusk County—and his family still operates the home place raising beef cattle. His sister and brother in-law are both ag teachers. Trent is an Aggie with a background of both private and political service. He is honest and knows the joys and tribulations that come with producing food and fiber. Trent lives in Lufkin and serves several counties in the legislature. That’s enough politics for this go-round. Horace7338@live.com
