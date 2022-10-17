Question: So what’s the difference between assisted living and nursing homes?
Answer: Assisted living communities provide a more social lifestyle for seniors who are generally active but need help with everyday tasks. Nursing homes provide long-term medical care for adults with serious health issues. Nursing homes usually cost more than assisted living due to the higher level of care.
Assisted living communities offer services and amenities to keep residents as socially engaged, healthy, and as independent as feasible. Some residents still drive and come and go from the community as they wish. While nursing homes also focus on some of these areas, they offer around-the-clock medical care to treat more serious health issues that keep them from many freedoms once enjoyed. Over the past few decades, these two types of senior living have grown distinctly different. As you can see, ‘Nursing home’ is no longer the senior care catch-all term it used to be.
Andrea Ivins is a Community Educator for the Alzheimer’s Association as well as the Sales Director at Brookdale Senior Living in Palestine, TX. To submit a question for future articles, please contact the author at aivins@brookdale.com or 903-948-7367
