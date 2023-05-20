I wrote about panhandlers a while back and got generally good response and feedback. Some folks did scold me for treating the subject with what they called undue humor, as if I did not take the issue seriously enough or have a heart for the plight of those less fortunate. To those noses out of joint critics, I would say my issue with panhandlers and beggars is a bit more complicated. Do you think I am the type to ignore the needy? I marvel how quickly some leap to criticize; to accuse others of not doing enough, or paying enough taxes, or lending more of a helping hand to the underprivileged. I urge these noble souls, if they are so sincerely concerned, to reach down deep and give more of their own resources before demanding mine.
But that’s just me blowing off steam. I haven’t much time or patience for so those who go around acting superior as they constantly seek fault with someone else. When I see someone needing help, I try to help them. My issue is not with those who are in true need but more with those who have made panhandling a career. For instance, I know of a lady in Austin who for many years, headed out to her favorite corner each morning with a sign that read: ‘Need help getting my grandson through college.’ Ten years later, she was still out there collecting. I should think the lad was not prime college material if he hadn’t graduated after ten years. Even in the big city, sales pitches need updating every decade or so.
Most social service organizations will tell you there are indeed homeless and/or hungry folks out there but you are not likely to find them on street corners panhandling, generally speaking. Those who frequent busy corners tend to fall in the category of ‘professional’ beggars. They know the money is quick and easy. This is what they do. Their problem is not some temporary or immediate need, like a flat tire. They boldly do this every day, all year long. In larger communities, these folks reportedly pull in $400 each day.
The wife and I stopped at a highway intersection a while ago, driving thru Central Texas. The intersection pretty much defined the small community. There was a feed store, a combination liquor and convenience store and a little local burger joint. This was once a thriving community. Today it is less so and I have stopped at intersections like it a thousand times across the state. Texas has its share of communities shrinking away like this, their population drained by larger cities with easy access over main roads like the one we found ourselves on.
Approaching, I noted figures manning each stop sign, asking for donations. Seeing them from a distance, I figured this was most likely a volunteer fire department or some other local organization. I’m generally glad to give them a donation to help out, whatever their mission. Turns out they were having a fundraiser to send local youth to a church camp. Given this was a major intersection, surely they had some kind of permit or permission to approach vehicles stopped at the blinking light. But it could be they just decided to go for it and get permission later. I don’t know. As we stopped, I told Judy to roll down her window while I fished a couple dollars out of my wallet.
The man hustled up to our truck. He got right up in the window, so close that Judy felt the need to kind of lean back in her seat. Thrusting his bucket our direction, he then announced that in order to do the most good, a contribution of $100 was required of us. Judy blinked, incredulous. My jaw dropped. I spoke, “I didn’t know my generosity came with a price tag attached.” He shot back, “We can ask, can’t we?” I told him I sure enough didn’t care to be accosted on a public road, bum rushed and badgered to hand over a certain amount. I passed him three dollars from my wallet, said “God bless you,” and shook my head in amazement as we pulled away.
Judy said the man seemed a little ‘stung’ by my comments, but that he deserved it. I agreed. We left that intersection feeling less like kindly contributors and more like survivors of a semi-religious shake down. I suspect they are good at judging how nice or new the approaching vehicle is or the outward appearance of the occupants and gauge their pitch accordingly. I just don’t know but it seems like there’s more and more people out there wanting more and more from me and I’m getting worn out from it all. Near as I can tell.
