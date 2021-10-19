No, we don’t want to buy your “extended warranty” for our pickup! And please never call us again! But the calls did not stop. Callers continued their efforts offering a great deal on an extended warranty. Some folks report at least one call every day—with the caller asking for the car owner by their first name. At long last those companies buying Texas drivers’ license information and then reselling that data to any and all has been stymied. Thanks to East Texas State Senator Robert Nichols from Jacksonville, aided by a majority of his fellow legislators, buying our license information is now against the law. Winners in this battle are automobile owners whose records were sold to the offenders by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Senator Nichols says DPS was selling our license records for $67 million a year. And it was a legal purchase up to September 1, 2021. Getting this invasion of privacy shut down was a chore. Nichols told me 52 lobbyists tried to block the legislation—and thank goodness they failed.
Back nearly 30 years ago, the lady who was “scalded” when her drive-through McDonald’s coffee cup spilled on her lap was awarded millions of dollars by a jury. Two more lawsuits have recently been filed in San Antonio alleging customers suffered injuries when their cup of coffee overturned on their laps. In both cases the two customers said, through their lawyers, that the lid on the coffee cup was not securely attached, resulting in the spills. Both lawsuits say McDonald’s and the franchise restaurant owners were at fault because of their “failure to warn the coffee could become a lethal instrument, causing death or permanent and disabling injury, should the contents fall and spill on the consumer.” One of the customers is asking for $250,000 the other for more than $1,000,000 to settle their grievances.
Cotton farmers, at least those who make a good crop this fall, may have “white gold” to sell. Cotton prices are over $1 a pound—and seem to be going higher as China is in the market to buy and buy. December cotton futures hit $1.14 a pound last week. At those prices, a farmer could pay off some notes and leave a few dollars to feed the family and make a crop in 2022. That’s –30—horace7338@live.com
Horace McQueen is a former national editor for Farm & Ranch magazine and co-founder of Farm and Ranch TV News. The award-winning broadcaster is a rancher and farmer who is involved in real estate as well as gas and oil production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.