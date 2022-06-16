Father’s Day. Of course it ranks among the most celebrated holidays of any given year, but it is also a largely misunderstood event. Many fathers and father figures certainly look forward to the day, but so few of us truly understand the nuances of celebrating our dads.
The sad part of that sentiment is that it may also be the easiest day to get perfectly right.
A quick internet search of “Father’s Day” will result in two or three entries that explain the history and traditions behind the holiday. The search will also show more than a half-million results for Father’s Day gift ideas and major sales.
For the record, Dad loves getting a new tool or grill or whatever “perfect gift idea” his kids find. Any gift is an appreciated gesture. Especially when its well thought out.
Any father, however, can vouch for the fact that the gift matters little. An hour or two of laughter is more valuable than any gift.
“Hey Dad, I found this cocktail napkin on the counter at my house. I wrote ‘I love you’ on it with a Marks A Lot. Happy Father’s Day!”
Perfect. Now give me a hug and let’s go tell funny stories around the grill.
And father figures are not to be discounted. A man who steps up and steps in to fill the role of a father in a given situation is a man of honor and integrity who more than deserves to be celebrated on this day. Perhaps even more so.
While Father’s Day seems like an event of highest importance, historically speaking, it took some work to get it on the calendar.
Credit for originating Father’s Day is usually given to Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington. Dodd’s father, a Civil War veteran, raised her and her five siblings after their mother died in childbirth. She is said to have had the idea in 1909 while listening to a sermon on Mother’s Day, which at the time was becoming an established holiday. Local religious leaders supported the idea, and the first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, the month of the birthday of Dodd’s father.
In 1924 President Calvin Coolidge gave his support to the observance, and in 1966 President Lyndon B. Johnson issued a proclamation recognizing the day. It became a national holiday in 1972, when President Richard Nixon signed legislation designating the third Sunday of June as Father’s Day.
The holiday struggled to gain footing from the get-go. Despite being first observed in 1909, it took over 60 years to become a national holiday. Mother’s Day, on the other hand, gained national support almost immediately.
Thanks in large part to an association with retailers, who saw great potential for profit in the holiday, Mother’s Day caught on right away. In 1909, 45 states observed the day, and in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson approved a resolution that made the second Sunday in May a holiday in honor of “that tender, gentle army, the mothers of America.”
The campaign to celebrate the nation’s fathers did not meet with the same enthusiasm–perhaps because, as one florist explained, “fathers haven’t the same sentimental appeal that mothers have.”
Ouch. But the recent internet search tells a different story. One could readily agree that Father’s Day is not a red letter day for florists, but rest assured: the parking lots at Harbor Freight, Lowe’s and most liquor stores will be full on Saturday. I’d say fathers have plenty of sentimental appeal. It’s just less fragrant.
If you are fortunate enough to still have your father in your life, go see him this weekend. If possible, avoid mailing his card or gift. Hand-deliver it. Let him tell stories you’ve heard a thousand times. Laugh at his horribly inappropriate “Dad Jokes” and complement his grilling skills. That new drill press or grill spatula with the built-in bottle opener is a great idea, but know that Dad will slide those gifts way down on the scale of importance. His greatest gift is that hour or two with you.
Here’s to the very best Father’s Day ever.
