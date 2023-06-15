Alas, Father's Day is upon us. Dreaded words when attached to other holidays which may have arrived in a sneaky manner, only to find many people scrambling for a card or gift at the last moment. Not so much with Father's Day. Just like dear old Dad, this holiday arrives in a casual, non-stressful manner. It is a day for hugs and laughter and grilling. Gifts are generally received in a reluctant manner so grabbing said gift requires no stress.
Yes, he loves those socks. The ones with the foaming beer mug knitted into the top. That Harbor Freight socket set is a winner too. He may have four other sets, but you know for a fact that he can't find any of his 10mm sockets. All in all, Father's Day gift shopping should require no more than 30 minutes. Including drive time.
My kids are an exception to that rule. My beautiful wife of 35 years gave birth to two of the most thoughtful gift-givers on the planet. For my birthday several weeks ago, I received a new Evel Knievel t-shirt and vintage 70s lunch kit from my son and daughter-in-law. Evel was one of my heroes growing up and they've listened to me tell story after story of my attempts to recreate his epic jumps from the banana seat of my bicycle as a kid. This past Christmas I unwrapped a copy of "Frampton Comes Alive," my very first musical purchase when I was ten, which did not make it through our most recent move. My amazing daughter heard me talk about it with great sadness and watched me shed a tear when I tore open the wrapping paper.
My kids don't just reach and grab on the "Dad aisle" at any given big box store. They plan and execute. It's always a wonderful experience. But make no mistake: Dads don't need a whole lot to be happy. Heck, it's a wonder the holiday even exists.
While the first Father’s Day was celebrated in 1910 and recognized in 1924 by President Calvin Coolidge, it wasn't until 1966 that President Lyndon B. Johnson issued a proclamation recognizing the day. It became a national holiday in 1972, when President Richard Nixon signed legislation designating the third Sunday of June as Father’s Day.
In true Rodney Dangerfield-esque fashion, it took over 60 years for Father's Day to become a national holiday. Mother’s Day, on the other hand, gained national support almost immediately, as it should. Mothers are the very fabric of our world.
Mother’s Day caught on right away. It took a mere five years for President Woodrow Wilson to approve a resolution that made the second Sunday in May a holiday in honor of “that tender, gentle army, the mothers of America.”
Father's Day, not so much. As one florist explained to me, “fathers haven’t the same sentimental appeal that mothers have.”
Perhaps. Or maybe they didn't ask the correct retailer. Purveyors of novelty socks, ties and tools would surely express a different sentiment.
This year will be different for me. I've spent three decades on Mother Earth as a dad, but this year will be the first with both of my children out of arm's reach. My daughter recently boarded a plane for a visit to Denmark. It is her first trip abroad alone, and she is fulfilling a lifelong dream, but neither her mother nor myself will sleep peacefully until she arrives safely back home.
My son, recently discharged from the United States Air Force, lives with his wife in California, working for her family's business. His military service is a story for another time, but the gist of it is that he was never more than two hours from home during that period. Northern California is a little farther.
They will all be home eventually, but the realization that they are not under my wing this year leaves a melancholic air over the weekend.
But I will grill and I will laugh. I will likely burn up many minutes on my phone. And while I never expect a gift, something interesting and beautifully thought out will likely arrive on my porch in an Amazon box.
I'll leave you with a paragraph I wrote last year. One that means a lot more to me this year.
If you are fortunate enough to still have your father in your life, go see him this weekend. If possible, avoid mailing his card or gift. Hand-deliver it. Let him tell stories you’ve heard a thousand times. Laugh at his horribly inappropriate “Dad Jokes” and complement his grilling skills. That new drill press or grill spatula with the built-in bottle opener is a great idea but know that Dad will slide those gifts way down on the scale of importance. His greatest gift is that hour or two with you.
God bless you and yours on this Father's Day weekend.
