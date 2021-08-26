It is the brutal end of August, but football is coming.
Those words give me goosebumps.
This week it will arrive in the newsroom with the start of Friday night lights and next week, Lord willing, college football is back.
There is a memory from childhood which has the fuzzy, glowing edges around the images in my mind. It is like the soft filter on Cybill Shepherd in her “Moonlighting” days.
On the inside of one of those retrofitted buses for blood donating, my dad was sitting in the semi-reclined seat and I watched bug-eyed as the bag connected to his arm filled with his blood.
He pointed out to the lady drawing his blood how it was a deep maroon color. He told her it is because he’s an Aggie.
What was a scary moment was suddenly awesome.
Yes, my dad is an Aggie. So is my mom. And her father before her.
In junior high, my grandfather who graduated from A&M in 1948 and went on to be a professor and later professor emeritus of architecture there, took me to an Aggie game.
Holding his hand, we wound our way up the massive concrete ramp of Kyle Field.
I gawked at the structure as we found our seats.
He told me the importance of standing during the game—how we were there showing we were ready when our team needed us.
I took the duty quite seriously. Some say I still do.
Later I got to stay in his condominium in College Station where he was known as “condo daddy” to the students who lived in the same complex.
The first memories of Dave South’s distinctive voice floating over radio waves was during those Southwest Conference Days. My dad would turn the game on the radio, if it wasn’t on TV, and we’d listen in the living room.
Dad would jump and scream and occasionally roll on the floor.
I would also learn to jump and scream occasionally roll on the floor.
In 1986 it looked for sure like Bo Jackson and Auburn would be the end of us in the Cotton Bowl, until the famed Wrecking Crew stood him up four times at the goal line in the fourth quarter.
What looked scary turned awesome.
When my new husband and I got ready to find somewhere to live, we agreed we’d get jobs in College Station. We packed up the moving truck and took off with our parents weary and worried in the rearview mirror.
R.C. Slocum called to welcome us to town and my firstborn got College Station on his birth certificate.
I took him as a newborn to midnight yell and he slept straight through cannon fire and thousands of yelling fans. Awesome, not scary.
In 1998 I did a lot of rolling around on the floor and screaming as A&M came back from a fourth quarter 27-12 deficit to defeat Kansas State 36-33 in double overtime. It was for the Big 12 championship and my husband and his buddy had left the house frustrated.
They returned for the overtime comeback. Another scary moment was, well, you know, AWESOME.
In 2002 my brother somehow, some way, got us tickets to the game against No. 1 Oklahoma at Kyle Field. Apparently it was sold beyond capacity and our seats were actually folding chairs on the track around the field. We stood on sacred ground. We were on the jumbotron.
Following back-to-back losses, no one had given A&M a chance. Oklahoma fans were shaking their car keys at us, telling us to go home. Then offensive coordinator Kevin Sumlin put backup quarterback Reggie McNeal in the game.
Scary again replaced by awesome.
Johnny Manziel juggling the football at Alabama before hitting Ryan Tannehill all alone in the end zone in 2012. Scary awesome.
(There was rolling on the carpet.)
New Year’s Eve, 2013. Our seats were at the 50-yard line on the Duke side. At halftime my son announced he would not be able to go back to school. He wanted to know what we had to do to homeschool. His friends would never let him live this down.
We were losing to Duke 38-17.
My husband thought it’d be better to beat the crowd out of downtown Atlanta. We should just start home now he said.
Absolutely not I said.
Johnny Football was not finished. He did not disappoint in his final college football game and Toney Hurd Jr. picked six in the fourth quarter.
The house shook in 2018 and college football changed its rules after the Aggies defeated LSU in seven overtimes.
After every other game was over and highlights of the day played, our game just kept going.
All the people who gave me grief in UGA territory spoke only with hushed (scary-turned-awesome) awe on Sunday.
When summer days are long, I put the countdown timer on my phone. As I type right now, 10 days, 10 hours, 38 minutes and 15 seconds remain until another season of memory making begins.
