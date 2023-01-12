Question: What are some engaging activities for my mother who has memory care issues?
Answer: Matching residents with activities they enjoy yields impressive results: A well-rounded selection of therapies can slow cognitive decline and memory loss. And according to the National Institute on Aging, studies suggest that a mix of calming and stimulating activities reduces reliance on medication and can reduce the occurrence of dementia behaviors like wandering, aggression, and restlessness.
1. Music therapy
Music and dementia research by the U.S. National Library of Medicine suggests that listening to familiar music can enhance memory, lower stress levels, reduce agitation, and improve cognition.
2. Stimulating therapy
Stimulating therapy works to combat boredom, which can lead to anxiety, restlessness, and wandering. Communities plan stimulating therapy based on each resident’s level of cognitive ability. Here are some example therapies:
•Offering collections of picture puzzles of varying difficulty
•Encouraging residents to explore sensory boxes or boards for texture stimulation
•Hosting games that inspire friendly competition, like matching tiles, identifying silly facts, or playing charades
3. Art therapy
Crafts for memory care residents offer a creative outlet, no matter the residents’ level of skill or cognitive ability. Painting, drawing, and crafting allow freedom of expression and a chance to exercise fine motor skills. Even looking at art may improve memory and cognition, according to a 2018 study of 250 memory care residents in the medical journal Trials.
4. Pet therapy
Interacting with pets decreases loneliness and increases positivity. Animal-assisted therapy can also improve physical health, lower blood pressure, encourage activity, and improve eating habits in people with dementia, according to a 2019 review of studies on pet therapy.
While some memory care facilities have a community pet, it’s more common for therapy dogs or cats to visit from an assisted living community or a contracted company.
5. Taste and scent therapy
Memory care communities work to engage all five senses. Scent therapy uses smells like coffee, Christmas trees, and freshly cut grass to recall strong emotional memories for residents. Scents and flavors can elicit memory more quickly than sights and sounds. This is because our brains process smells immediately and subconsciously.
6. Tactile stimulation
The sense of touch can increase feelings of trust and relaxation while reducing aggression, tremors, and picking, research shows. Communities use tactile stimulation in a variety of ways:
•Encouraging residents to close their eyes and identify an object, like a stuffed bear or wooden spoon, by touch
•Collecting soothing fabrics like velvet, fur, or silk for dementia patients to sort
•Using a resident’s personal items, like a beaded wedding dress or favorite pair of cufflinks, to inspire reminiscence about special events.
•Crafting diverse texture boards from materials like carpet, tile, sandpaper, or stones for residents to explore and identify.
Whether group activities center on a particular therapy, special occasion, or favorite hobby, the key is to provide an entry point for each resident or a way for them to participate and feel included — regardless of their stage of dementia.
About the author: Andrea Ivins is a Community Educator for the Alzheimer’s Association as well as the Sales Director at Brookdale Senior Living in Palestine, TX. To submit a question for future articles, please contact the author at aivins@brookdale.com or 903-948-7367.
