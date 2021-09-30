Despite the occasional cockroach and once, a bag of teeth, it was a short stint in a job I loved.
Sorting through closets, emptying dresser drawers, digging out boxes, it was like a treasure hunt.
My cousin Abbey has been in the estate sale business for more than 20 years and she let me tag along for a bit. She does it with grace —entering into people’s lives who have often just experienced loss.
They work through their memories and sort out sentimental items, trying to hold onto what matters most. They pick out the meaningful and let her handle the rest.
She assesses and aids and kindly advises.
She knows what is of value and what the family will be able to easily sell.
The fun was to see what a particular person liked, to get a glimpse of a life through the lens of the things they left behind. The items could tell a distinct story, those in pristine condition and those that were well worn.
There are items with intrinsic value and those with more emotional or sentimental worth. And some things that are just cool.
When sale days roll around, it is also intriguing to see what other people find value in as they make their way through someone else’s discarded belongings. There have been things I assumed no one would go near that become instead the first to go and then there are things I thought should have a higher price tag which don’t even sell at half price.
The expert shoppers sort and look for resale value, others find what catches their eye and still others are purely curious about the house, or the person no longer living in it.
Each sale I worked, I would find something to purchase, usually fitting the period and style of the home we have been remodeling. Regardless, it seemed as if I were taking a tiny part of this person’s history and weaving it into my own.
Some of these special things collected help me grasp a broader perspective by seeing someone else’s more adeptly.
No one paid attention to a “prayer chair” that now lives in my bedroom. There is a folding stool in my laundry room from another era. And martini glasses that make me think of scenes from movies where men still wore suits with skinny ties and women wore pencil skirts.
I love them.
I can hear Mom recite her own mother’s words, “Don’t love something that can’t love you back.”
Yes, they are merely objects. But sometimes the objects give great insight and even offer a connection--like two friends who realize they share an affinity for a particular book or movie or song. You understand feeling connected to this thing, this moment in time.
I have a framed sketch of two hands clasped together, clearly holding on in what appears to be prayer. The same Grandmom who advised against loving an inanimate object sketched them and my mother said she would be mortified if she knew the sketch had been framed. The image is powerful and makes me think of her life and what she must have thought when she was drawing it. Does it have intrinsic value? Probably not. Do I love it? Doubt it. Do I love thinking of her and her artistic ability? Without a doubt.
While objects cannot return affection, they can certainly remind us of the people who did.
This is where the value lies.
People matter.
It does not mean a dollar value for said item, but it is value nonetheless.
It is the value of holding fast to what matters, our relationships to people who are still with us and those who are not. I didn’t know my great-grandfather, but his 1930 watercolor of downtown Palestine hangs above my desk and makes me want to tell his story.
So whenever possible, I will go and dig with Abbey and connect with what matters.
Amy French is a weekly columnist and editor of the Herald-Press.
