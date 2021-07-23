Driving is what I do mostly these days. I go visit customers and give bids. I go check on my crews. I go to the post office, get haircuts, run errands. Sometimes, Margaret has to remind me to go meet someone and sometimes, I act like it’s a chore. But it’s not.
It seems these days, my role has changed somewhat. When I was first starting out, driving was just a necessary evil placed between me and where I wanted to be. I didn’t pay much attention to the scenery. For some time now, I notice I can’t get out of the office as much as I’d like. I’m tied to the desk more and more. I suppose that’s just the way of things. I do have good people working for me, and the physical part is not as taxing as before. But long ago, I learned to take pleasure in the simple act of driving around the county visiting folks. Part of the enjoyment is taking time to breathe in the atmosphere of the day, to enjoy the ride; literally.
I was away out in the county recently and happened to pass a nice big home place standing up on a rise. They must have had two acres of front yard. There was a young man on a zero turn mower out in the big middle of that grass, doing his chore, obviously. I could see from the glum look on his face that this was not a voluntary job. Having once been a teenager myself, I knew that look. I truly hated mowing back in the day. But I did my part, even if I’d rather have been playing street ball or going to a party, or just laying out.
The odd thing is I grew to enjoy the simple mechanics of mowing. I liked the noise of the Briggs and Stratton, the feel of the blades spinning, even the smell of gas and oil and fresh mown lawn. The sun was my friend who left his tan on my shoulders and legs. A chore to be dreaded became my escape. To this day, I can plot and plan and imagine and dream while I’m mowing. Everybody should enjoy it as much as I did, and still do. The trick is to not act like it.
On my way back towards town, I once again passed by the big place out on the county road. The boy was still at it, only closer to the road, closer to the finish line. I could see his face better. He was hot, flush faced. I’m sure he was looking forward to finishing up but his expression was no longer glum or bored. His posture was good, his look; attentive. He was leaning into the turns, looking ahead, into the task. His lines were straight and he wasn’t missing anything. You could tell it by the expression on his face. I smiled. He’s getting it.
Mowing is such a satisfying sight to everyone involved, be they parent or passers by. It shows the whole world you did something, accomplished something. Everybody appreciates a fresh cut and neatly trimmed yard. If you play it right, mowing will become your main chore. Make the most of it. Never mow too close, only enough to last a week. If anyone asks, tell them anybody with sense knows you shouldn’t scalp the turf and expose the roots. Make it an all day chore, if you can manage. Sweat profusely and wear old shorts and tee shirts with the sleeves cut out. Drink lots of water from the garden hose.
After a while, a mom or a dad (or a wife) will simply be amazed at how hard you work at the lawn, and perhaps leave off with additional tasks or assign them to others or do it themselves. How could they be so demanding when they see their loved one out there in the brutal sun, doing what no one else can or wants to. What a boy, what a man! It’s all in how you play the game.
So my takeaway from it all is this: We all need to learn to enjoy the time between the so called ‘important’ things, be they movies, or dates, or appointments with customers. That ride in between is important too, whether behind the wheel of a pickup to go see a customer or sitting atop a zero turn with a full tank of diesel, 60-inch deck, and a field of grass between you and victory. You just have to get this notion across to those who would otherwise think you aren’t up to the task: “Please don’t throw me in the briar patch!” Near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.