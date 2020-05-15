Your life is made up of daily beginnings that either get you closer to or further away from the things that you want in life. The things you decide to focus on in each of these new beginnings will develop a feeling and that feeling will create a frame of mind that carries through the day, making it a really good day and bringing you closer to your desires or it will could be a really bad day taking you in another direction.
Zig Ziglar told a story called kick the cat. The story is about a man who wakes up one morning in a really good mood, thinking of how productive he would be, gets dressed and heads out to work. On the way he gets stopped by the police who give him a ticket. He goes onto work, now frustrated and mad that he got a ticket so when he gets to work, the secretary says something to him and he yells at her, making her feel bad and then she does the same thing to someone else who does it to someone else and at the end of the day, the last person goes into their house, their cat sitting the path and they kick it. Moral of the story is that the focus of the day turned into a bad feeling that was passed from one to another and cause the day to go really bad and the feelings took himself and everyone else away from the goal for the day which was productivity.
This is the case in any instance. If your focus causes you feelings of frustration, more of that will come, if your focus causes feelings of happiness, then more of that will come. Now you may say he did not have control over what happened, but I tell you he did. Had he been driving without breaking the rules he would have gotten to work with that happy attitude he woke up with and was focused on. Instead, the choice he made caused a reaction that was opposite of what he was focused on.
I told you that your focus creates feelings that create more of the same and in the example, it is quite opposite. The reason is because in his decision to break the rules of the road, he was not in alignment with the focus of productivity, so his good feeling was negated by a decision to do something that was opposite of good.
There is always an opposite of the thing you are focused on. They are controlled by you and the decisions you make. If you want to be, do, or have something in life, feel what it is like to have it and every decision you make toward getting it must be in line with the focus of it, contributing to the feeling.
Focus on it, feel it, feed it and have it. The good news is YOU decide.
