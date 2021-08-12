The first time I really looked over a school supply list other than my own, like most, was when my firstborn was about to go to kindergarten.
I was unnerved because the description for the required backpack said it had to be clear or mesh.
When the clarification was made for why, I was horrified.
Administrators needed to see what’s inside, i.e. be able to check for any kind of weapon. On a 5-year-old. Going to kindergarten.
What a vague and ominous threat and it was supposed to be nullified to some degree by way of a see-through backpack.
My kindergartener also desperately wanted to ride the bus to school—the school you could see from our neighborhood directly across the street.
It made no sense.
But he so wanted to get on that bus, to be a big kid.
In an effort to encourage, I relented.
On the first day I followed the bus across the street to the school to see him unload on the other end.
He hopped off with his mesh backpack brushing against the backs of his knees on that scrawny, adorable body.
He marched safely in and back out again at the end of the day.
My presence on both ends of the bus stops, and even in the interim, made no difference to his safety. My worry over that stupid backpack had zero effect on his protection from gun violence.
That year he started school, there had been two mass shootings at schools. One by a 15-year-old boy who killed two and wounded more than 20. The other was by two boys, ages 11 and 13, who killed four girls and a teacher and injured 10 others.
The following year was Columbine.
So much sadness. So much fear.
It was the first of many times as a parent that I realized there is a life I am trying to protect and ultimately I have little to no real control.
Yes, with all five children, I have barked out orders believing they will help: “Be careful!” “Get down!” “Put the snake down!” “Look before you cross the street!” “SLOW DOWN” “Text me when you get there.” “Call me if you don’t feel safe.” “Let him up for air.”
There are others I would not repeat.
I have taught what I know, little as it is.
My husband and I have worked to show the right way to do things.
We have prayed, encouraged, disciplined, researched, followed, listened, snooped, asked around, called around, made appointments and prayed again. It is a never-ending effort to try and feel like you have some amount of control protecting your children.
Without my faith, I fear, it would be the end of me.
Because to live in this world there must be some letting go.
I relent, but only while trusting my children are not ultimately let go.
I trust they are held fast.
School starts today. By the time you read these words, my youngest will have endured a cloying mother embarrass him on the first day of sixth grade. There is no way around it.
My efforts to physically protect him will end when I walk away from that classroom door.
It will be the first day my next to youngest drives herself to school. (And no I will not follow her.)
If watching her pull out of the driveway is not enough to spike the blood pressure, we all get to add in this lurking, obtuse anxiety around coronavirus.
It is exhausting to think about an invisible intruder lurking in classrooms or hallways.
My children are young and healthy, and if I’m honest, I feel like a cloth mask does about as much good as that mesh backpack did.
Like following the school bus across the street, I know I will take up whatever anxiety-relieving mantle is offered to help us all feel safe.
But I will also let go trusting they are ultimately held fast.
