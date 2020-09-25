Row 12, Seat 54 at Wildcat Stadium was once the seat of Harold “Woody” Woodard, a faithful fan of Palestine Wildcat Football.
According to his wife, Angela, Woody was a season ticket holder for the team for a decade, starting when the Palestine High School stadium was built in 1990.
“He was one of the most avid sports fans ever and was a graduate of Palestine High School, so his affinity for football and the support of the Wildcat team was a driving factor in getting tickets on the 50-yard line, Section E, Row 12, Seat 54, for all the games,” said Angela. “He especially liked the aisle seat, because he needed plenty of room to watch, coach and referee from the stands.”
In the beginning of his season ticket purchases, Angela and their four children joined him on Row 12. Over the years, the children would come and go as they participated in sports, drill team and the pep squad, however the occupant of Row 12, Seat 54 remained the same, as did the one next to him, where Angela sat.
“Woody probably derived the most pleasure from sitting in that seat when our oldest son, Ted, became the place kicker for the varsity his freshman year,” Angela said. “Woody was faithfully there, cheering Ted on for all four seasons of his high school career.”
The booster club selected Woody as Booster Club Fan of the year.
“It could be seeing his son kick a 50-yard field goal, setting a high school record in 1996 for the longest field goals made at PHS, was added incentive for him to cheer even louder,” Angela said. “But Woody never lost his enthusiasm for the game, or the team, whether his child was playing or not.”
In April of 2000, Woody passed away.
For the past 20 years, Angela has continued to purchase Seat 54 on Row 12 in Section E.
Their children have graduated and they have grandchildren in the drill team at Palestine High School.
Angela continues to buy season tickets to honor Woody, who loved the game and his alma mater.
Angela recalls a couple of years ago, a huge storm blew through East Texas, causing all the local games to be postponed or called off. When it was announced the Wildcats game would being one-and-a-half-hours late, Angela knew her husband would have gone to that game, no matter the weather conditions. With umbrella in hand, she went to the field and sat in the stands with a few other fans who could not be rained out.
The band, cheerleaders and drill team had left the stadium, but Angela said she sat through he rainy game, relishing the idea that her husband would have approved of his seat being occupied, and honored that she did as he would have done had he been there.
This might seem extreme sentimentality to some, but for Angela, purchasing those tickets and remaining faithful to the Wildcats seems to be one of the best ways to honor the memory of a dedicated man, a true Wildcat fan.
The seats were removed and replace with nicer ones a several years ago. Despite Woody’s seat being gone, Angela has been faithful to continue to inhabit Row 12, Seat 54 in his honor and as a symbol of faithfulness.
Now that’s true love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.