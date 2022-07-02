Independence Day is one of the biggies. Nothing somber here. It is about celebrating the birth of our nation, and most people do so in the most American ways possible. Many will be on the beaches and lakes. Others will be enjoying the backyard around the grill or in the pool with friends and family. Once nightfall approaches, most people will be able to view a great fireworks display in one way or another. There will be great food and drinks.
And all of this needs a great playlist.
Technically, any sort of playlist will further the cause of a celebratory event, but on the Fourth of July, a patriotic playlist seems quite appropriate.
The old standards are great during a fireworks display. Traditionally you would hear songs such as John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag” by George M. Cohan or Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America.” They are classics that definitely amp up the level of patriotism. They don’t usually, however, amp up the party level on the beach, on the pontoon boat or around the pool.
There are plenty of patriotic songs in almost every genre of popular music available for your party. For purposes of familiarity, we will be sticking close to the classic rock genre for now, although a person who was so inclined could easily put together a multi-genre playlist that could span the entire week surrounding the fourth.
The term ‘patriotic’ will be spread liberally across this list, though admittedly many songs in the rock genre that sound patriotic were intended as protest songs or had entirely different meanings than what is widely interpreted.
That being said, let’s get started.
1. Star Spangled Banner – Jimi Hendrix
If we’re going to kick things off, we may as well do it with a bang. Jimi’s iconic instrumental rendition was recorded live at Woodstock and remains one of the greatest versions of all time.
2. Red, White and Blue – Lynyrd Skynyrd
With a chorus that says "My hair's turning white / My neck's always been red / My collar's still blue," the song almost harkens back to the Johnny Russell country classic “Red Necks, White Socks and Blue Ribbon Beer. It is, however, decidedly more patriotic.
3. I’ve Been Everywhere – Johnny Cash
OK. I broke my own rule and went with an iconic country song. But considering how Cash broke into music with the likes of Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis, and how his music is still embraced by rock aficionados today, it not only goes on the list, but it will be right at home.
4. R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. - John Mellencamp
Mellencamp made a career writing songs about the heartland of the country and the working man making his way in the world. I’d bet on him showing up again on this list.
5. Living in the U.S.A. - Steve Miller Band
It’s a groovy little patriotic song. Stevie Guitar Miller and his band sing about dietitians, televisions, politicians, morticians and cheeseburgers. Can’t get much more American than that.
6. Philadelphia Freedom – Elton John
So it was written as a tribute to a tennis team. This 1976 classic still stirs a storm of American pride and patriotism every time it gets played.
7. Remember the Heroes – Sammy Hagar
Sammy delivers a strong show of support for our troops on this single from 1982’s ‘Three Lock Box.’
8. Born in the U.S.A. - Bruce Springsteen
While the chorus sounds like a patriotic anthem, the verses paint a bleaker picture. In the end, Springsteen reminds us how important it is to support our war veterans, and warns of the dangers of a government losing site of the common man's dreams.
9. Living in America – James Brown
Again, not classic rock. But who among us doesn’t remember Brown doing that shuffle with Apollo Creed dancing along with him in ‘Rocky IV?’ And you absolutely know you can’t help but shout it out at the end: “I FEEL GOOD!”
10. American Girl – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
A classic from 1978 that is all about the dream of making the most of life in this "great big" world and finding out if there's "a little more to life." Besides, any playlist without Tom Petty is just kind of wrong.
11. You Can Still (Rock in America) – Night Ranger
A little pop metal never hurt anybody. This one is almost guaranteed to start folks singing along.
12. Pink Houses – John Mellencamp
See. I told you so. Mellencamp honors the simple life in “Pink Houses,” but also hints at some of America’s darker sides. “And there’s winners, and there’s losers / But they ain’t no big deal / ‘Cause the simple man baby pays the thrills / The bills and the pills that kill / Oh but ain’t that America, for you and me / Ain’t that America, we’re something to see baby / Ain’t that America, home of the free, yeah / Little pink houses for you and me.”
13. We’re an American Band – Grand Funk Railroad
Grand Funk Railroad is coming to our town and they’ll help us party down. That’s definitely American.
14. American Woman – The Guess Who / Lenny Kravitz
It was a rocking tune in 1970. Kravitz turned up the levels a bit in 1998. There is no right answer regarding which version you should choose. Heck, choose them both.
15. The Heart of Rock & Roll – Huey Lewis & The News
Lewis takes us on a bar band tour across the country. We get all the upbeat party vibe with none of the ‘sleeping in a bus with several stinky band and crew members’ parts.
That should get you started. You no doubt are already thinking of America-themed favorites that were left off the list. Use this as a starter and enjoy the best Fourth of July ever.
