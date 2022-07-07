FRANKSTON – I was digging around the internet recently, much as I often do, chasing rabbits and hunting for tidbits of information that may lead to some journalistic thought process and spawn a story. It seems counter to rational thinking, but sometimes it works.
As I’m digging, I came across a blurb declaring that Frank Beard is from Frankston, Texas. I immediately adopted a confused look and began inventorying my brain from the inside. How did I not know this?
Surely many people in the Frankston area are privy to this information, so I won’t say that it’s any sort of well-kept secret. I literally just missed the boat.
For those not in the know, Frank Beard is the drummer for ZZ Top. One of the most successful bands in modern history. They are a three-piece blues/rock band who have had multiple surges in popularity, including the 1980s MTV era, which, in essence, required the band to adopt an altered sound and reinvention of their image. This resulted in a band, once known for bluesy masterpieces like ‘Waitin’ For the Bus/Jesus Just Left Chicago’ and ‘LaGrange,’ to become massively popular with electronic and synthesizer-based tunes such as ‘Legs’ and ‘Sharp Dressed Man.’ With chart smashing hits spanning over a half-century, the band is legendary.
But seriously, how did this information pass me by? It’s unfathomable.
Frank Beard is an incredible drummer, but he may be best known as the one member of ZZ Top who doesn’t have a beard. Well, he didn’t have a beard until 2013. He now sports a short goatee. But given the prolific nature of the beards at the front of the stage while the band plays, the irony is palpable.
The information that Frank Beard is a native Frankstonian is not world-changing. In fact, when searching for this information online, the only thing that is ever said is something like “Frank Beard was born on June 11, 1949 in Frankston, Texas, USA.” From there it goes directly into “He attended Irving High School in Irving, Texas.”
But this is information that a music fan, former radio broadcaster and minor trivia enjoyer needs at his disposal.
This would have come in so handy in 1985.
I was attending art school in Houston at that time, and had the opportunity to meet Frank at an exotic car lot on Richmond Avenue while I was taking photos for photography class. It wasn’t an epic moment by any stretch of the imagination. I spoke and we talked for maybe three minutes. He was gracious and made me feel important, something that happened when I met his bandmates years later in similarly mundane settings – the airport and Larry’s Original Mexican Food. They were all genuinely nice people.
But imagine if I’d known about our East Texas connection. That conversation could have stretched to four or possibly five minutes. I am distraught.
Since those days, ZZ Top has reverted to their original blues/rock roots. Bassist Dusty Hill passed away last year and Frank and guitarist Billy Gibbons have decided to carry on with former guitar technician Elwood Francis taking on Dusty’s duties on bass. The band is enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, fittingly, and their legacy as that “Little Ol’ Band From Texas” and one of the all-time greats is firmly cemented.
And Frankston, Texas helped send them on their way.
Who knew?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.