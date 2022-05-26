FRANKSTON – The Mandela Effect is a very real phenomenon. Imagine thinking you recall an event in vivid detail, only to find out your recollection is wrong.
Perhaps the namesake of this phenomenon might be the most famous example: Many people remember South African President Nelson Mandela dying in prison. He didn’t. It’s entirely possible, however, that another commonly mistaken Mandela Effect moment is even more prolific.
“Luke… I am your father.”
Didn’t go that way. It went more like this:
Vader: Obi Wan never told you what happened to your father
Luke: He told me enough! He told me you killed him!
Vader: No, I am your father!
It’s a minor detail, but kind of important. Darth Vader never says the word “Luke.” We’ve been uttering that phrase into box fans our whole lives and we got it wrong.
So imagine my surprise when I realized that I’d been wrongly remembering the showroom window at Lade Ford in Frankston, at least since 2004.
It was an honest mistake. In 2004 I drove past Lade Ford on my way to Tyler, like I’d done hundreds of times since the age of 16. I was 38 at this point, and somewhat of a gearhead. I’ve loved classic muscle cars, exotics, pony cars, hot rods and all manners of other pieces of vehicular art for most of my life. I had the requisite posters on my wall as a kid: Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Trans Ams, ‘Cudas, Chargers, Mustangs, Cobras… they were literally everywhere, held to the wood paneling with Scotch tape or thumb tacks. And while there was a Farrah, a Cheryl Tiegs and a Daisy Duke in the mix, my true loves had V-8s and fat tires.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m no mechanic. Not at all. I can change oil and a battery. I can swap spark plugs. I’ve even replaced water and power steering pumps and a radiator one time. But the big stuff is beyond my skill set. I’m an appreciator and occasional tinkerer. Not a mechanic.
As I drove past Lade Ford in 2004, I looked over, expecting to see something shiny and new. I was taken aback by what I discovered. And it was definitely not where it was supposed to be.
A brand new Ford GT sat in that window. Not a Mustang GT. A Ford GT. It was a halo car. Extremely limited production and carried a price tag well into the six figure range. It was spectacular, resplendent in its red paint job with dual white stripes running down the length of its body. It was powered by a supercharged 5.4 liter, 32 valve V8 making 550 horsepower, which was positioned just behind the driver. It was, in every sense, a supercar.
In Frankston, Texas. There is simply no way.
If I had to guess, it may have been the shock of seeing such a rare vehicle on the showroom of a small dealer in a small town. It just doesn’t happen. Those cars go to the biggest dealers in the biggest, most lucrative markets in the country. For a small town dealer to even ask for one would result in a fit of hysterical laughter from a factory representative.
So my brain began formulating memories of the showroom window of Lade Ford. Apparently.
My family and I ended up in the Texas Hill Country for over ten years. When we moved back last year we made a trip to Tyler and drove past Lade Ford. In that same showroom window I recognized the distinctive lines and features of a fastback 1969 Mustang. I immediately pointed it out to my wife.
“I’ve been driving past this place for over 40 years. They’ve ALWAYS had some incredibly cool car in there… something exotic or rare.”
Except they hadn’t.
Prior to the 2004 GT, Lade Ford used its showroom just like every other dealer did. It held new cars. Maybe a Mustang. Perhaps a Crown Victoria. Possibly a Taurus or an F-150. But the unique stuff didn’t show up until the GT came along. And it, for all intents and purposes, should never have been there.
Jeremy Lade of Lade Ford said it caught them all off-guard.
“That was God,” Lade said. “There was no other scenario where we would have been allowed to order that car.”
No truer words were ever spoken.
Jeremy relayed the story of how his father, James Lade, had attended an awards gala in 2003 as a guest of honor for winning the coveted President’s Award, a feat accomplished by Lade Ford several times over its history. It was held in Colorado at the Stanley Hotel, which was the inspiration for the Overlook Hotel in “The Shining.” While Jack Torrance never jumped out with an axe, a strange occurrence definitely happened.
During the presentation, a high-ranking executive for Ford stepped up to the microphone and announced that every President’s Award winner that year would be able to order and receive a new Ford GT.
“Dad went to the guy afterward and asked if he was serious about the GT. The man gave him his card with his direct number on it and said ‘if you have ANY problems, give me a call.’ Dad came back and told us to order a GT,” Lade said.
Of course it went exactly as expected; the Ford representative burst out in laughter and told them there was no way in hell they’d ever get a GT.
“Dad called the gentleman who’d given him his card,” Lade said. “Almost immediately we get a call from our rep saying ‘I just got a call from a man who I should never have a conversation with. Go ahead and order your GT any way you want it.’”
The rest is history. The car sold fairly quickly, but stayed in the showroom for several months while arrangements could be made for delivery. Subsequently, my brain was twisted and now I’m not even sure I know my kids’ real names.
Now about those Mustangs.
Yes. Not one 1969 Mustang resides on the showroom at Lade Ford. Three have a home there. And they are rare, collectable and will make most enthusiasts lose bladder control.
There are two ‘69 Mach 1 Mustangs, both with the powerful and desirable 428 Cobra Jet engine options, one with the Ram Air option – complete with the “shaker style” air cleaner – and one without.
Dan Lade purchased his blue Mach 1 slightly used from a seller in Jacksonville. James Lade ordered the red one from the family dealership. Upon arrival, James added a few period-correct touches including rear window louvers, a pedestal spoiler and genuine Shelby alloy wheels from a GT 500. Dan simply opted for a set of Magnum 500 wheels.
In a word, they are perfect.
Actually, they are imperfect… which equates to perfect. A car can be restored a thousand times, but it is only original once. And while “purists” would argue that the wheel swaps and added accessories might decrease the value, it simply doesn’t matter.
“These cars will never be for sale no matter the number,” Lade said. “Their value is higher for me than any amount of money they could bring.”
Now that’s a love affair.
The third Mustang is a little confusing at first sight. It is a drag car, complete with a tubbed back side and massive slicks. There is a full roll cage inside and a monster motor under the hood. The confusing part is the nose; The car appears at first glance to be a 1970 model, but it’s not.
“Dad and Uncle Dan raced the car in the 70s,” Lade said. “During that period, the NHRA wouldn’t allow a four barrel carburetor on a 1969 model car with that particular motor, but it was allowed on a 1970, so they changed a few things on the car so they could run the bigger carb.”
Jeremy’s father later used the car as motivation for Jeremy to improve his grades. Jeremy did so and eventually raced the car himself, making it another car that simply can’t be bought.
The cars have been on the showroom floor for around 15 years now. They were drug out of storage and pushed into the showroom after the GT left.
“During the process they sat on the road outside the door for a short time while we got their spots ready,” Lade said. “Several people stopped and begged to buy one or all of them.”
I guess we all know how that went.
The two Mach 1 Mustangs are quite rare as it turns out. Lade had a document called a Marti Report which determines how many cars were built with particular options during a particular model year. Dan Lade’s blue Mach 1 is one of only three cars built with its particular options. James Lade’s red Mach 1 is the only car ever built the way it was built.
I’ve watched the Barrett-Jackson auction many many times. I’ve marveled over the beautiful, rare vehicles that cross the stage. I’ve face-palmed over the idea that people with a whole lot of money have made many cool cars unaffordable to the masses. I’ve also wondered why someone would let a legend go.
How absolutely amazing to see someone keep a legend – or two – around.
Lade Ford has been a staple of life in Frankston, Texas for 65 years. They are located at the corner of Highway 175 and Highway 155. For more information call 903-876-2225 or visit ladeford.com
Or you could stop by and marvel at some old Mustangs.
