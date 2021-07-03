I spent a good while catching a frog in my pool. He was a big, long-legged fellow and doing no particular harm but it can be unsettling to the tourists when they encounter wildlife sharing the same attractions.
This frog has grown up thinking the pool his home, his territory. He did not go willingly. I finally caught him in a net and transported him down to the stock pond where he could experience aquatic life in the more rustic form. I hope he’s happy. He was not dangerous, just in the wrong place. I’m the big frog in this pond.
Out beyond the backyard fence is yet another, this one made of field netting and barb wire stretched between green t-posts. It keeps cows and hogs and other larger critters on their side of the border and humans on the other. In between fences is our outer lawn. Flowerbeds and lawns as objects to be cultivated and admired for their own sake are surely incomprehensible to your average armadillo, squirrel, skunk or possum. Grass is made for eating and turf keeps tasty grubs and roots and earthworms stored below, like a lid on a mayonnaise jar.
To nature, the lawn is not meant to be just a pretty picture and a flowerbed is not about the flowers or colors or decorative bark. Just ask an armadillo. In other words, humans want to bask in the ‘ambiance’ while the regular denizens of the natural world tend to think of all things green as potential food or harboring food, or a blanket over their food. Squirrels will pockmark a lawn looking for old acorns and birds will peck around for worms, while the hog and the armadillo will gleefully root up an acre of lawn in one sitting if given the opportunity. This is why fences were invented.
So frogs are ok; no harm no foul, just a matter of where we all sit at the table. I mowed the front lawn last weekend, leaving it all groomed and edged and trimmed, and the next day it looked to have been carpet bombed. Judy thought for a long time I had some kind of grudge against the local wildlife and encouraged me to live and let live. When she saw her lawn and new flowerbed rooted and strafed stem to stern, fire came up in her eyes. I was given the green light to assassinate the whole armadillo species, a task which I take on gladly, and with enthusiasm and artillery.
Our daughter-in-law was here on her very first visit not so long ago. Sweet girl she is, but all city and concrete and parakeets in cages and tiny exotic dogs with bling bling collars. She wasn’t quite ready for the unrefined country. She came walking across the freshly mowed lawn between barn and house, escorted by Judy and a couple of grandchildren. They had been over there looking around and it was getting towards sundown and time to come to the house. She smiled and breathed in the fresh country air and just marveled at the beauty of the country; the song of the mockingbird, the buzz of cicada, wind in the tree tops.
I had just stepped out on the front porch because one of the grandchildren had spotted an armadillo in the wife’s flowerbed. The armadillo was grunting and snorting as he merrily tossed ornamentals this way and that. You couldn’t see him at first but knew he was in there somewhere by the way the azaleas were shaking and the leaves rattling. He stepped out from the flowerbed and into the lawn.
Showtime.
Frogs and possums are one thing, armadillos another. Soon as he cleared the flowerbed, I gave him a dose of number 3 buckshot. Thus ventilated, and after much unnecessary dramatic flipping and flopping, he expired and joined his ancestors in armadillo heaven. As the smoke curled from the barrel of the shotgun, I spied my new daughter-in-law across the way, frozen in place, hand over her mouth, a look of the most perfect horror on her face. All she could say for the longest time was “Oh, my!” She repeated it a lot too.
Everybody else kind of took it in stride. That the girl still comes around is a testament to true love I reckon, but she is not the innocent child she was back in the day. For those of us who live out here inside the greater zoo called the country, it was just another day, a great place for non-destructive critters, not so much for armadillos who compete with wives over the same turf. As I sat out by the pool yesterday contemplating these weighty matters over a cool drink, I heard a plopping sound in the water.
The frog was back in the pool.
