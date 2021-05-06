Mother’s Day is Sunday and many of us are still searching for the perfect gift.
A day set aside to celebrate our mothers and grandmothers, but what is the best way to really show love and appreciation to someone who does so much?
All moms and grandmothers are different when it come to finding the perfect gift. Some would be happy with a card, even a homemade card. Others might like flower or a small token of affection. And some may be happiest with a big family gathering and quality time with those they love.
It’s important to take time and think about what would mean the most to your mother.
Sometimes it’s easy to get stuck in a gift giving rut or to buy a non-personal gift you know that she might like, like a candle or perfume, just to get the job done. But try to avoid this – it’s not a chore.
Instead, think about how much that person has really meant to you and your life. Consider her personality, her passions. Think outside of the traditional flowery box, and do something new and fun that will convey your feelings to that person.
Keep in mind that showing your love doesn't’ mean you have to spend a lot of money. It is the thought behind the gesture that counts.
Her are a few suggestions of great ways to tell mom how much you love and appreciate her this Mother’s Day.
Love Notes
One of the most thoughtful and inexpensive gifts you can give mom is a jar filled with “Love Notes.” Decorate a large-mouth mason jar and write something you love about your mom on either 52 slips or 365 slips of paper and then create a tag that says, “What I love about you,” with directions that say, “Here are 52 things that I love about you. One for every week of the year,” or “Here are 365 things that I love about you. One for every day of the year.” Mom will love reading the heartfelt reminders of why she is important to her child.
Family Photos
Mothers love family photos. While a formal family photo is nice, the candid, day-to-day pictures show off the personality of each family member. More than once, and especially when I lived out of state, I’ve given an entire photo album of pictures to my loved one as gifts. These cherished photos ended up on the walls, shelves and mantels of every person I gifted them to; some are still in their place today, years later. A collage or a photo album can be a nice way to showcase this gift of photos.
Day Trip
Taking a day trip or a weekend adventure together can be a wonderful way to spend Mother’s Day weekend. I know two older gentlemen who took their mother on a special Mother's Day Weekend trip as long as she was alive and able. This mother loved to travel and see new things. She was a fan of the beach and also loved the Texas Hill Country. Her boys loved taking her on these trips. If you do a trip or even lunch or dinner out, take lots of pictures. These will be useful next year when you are planning your gift.
A day trip to the spa or a girls’ day of manicures and pedicures is a great idea if you have the budget for it. Day spas offer a multitude of services, including massages, manicures, pedicures, facials, body wraps and saunas. They also often specials around celebrations like Mother’s Day. If you can’t take mom or grandmother yourself, a gift certificate for a day at the spa would also be great way to pamper her on this special day.
Family Lunch
Many moms love a nice family lunch or dinner, especially one that she does not have to prepare or clean up after. Picnics in the park or at home in the backyard are a great alternative to packed restaurants. If your cooking skills aren’t up to this, order a deli tray or pick up a fried chicken dinner. You could also grill hot dogs or hamburgers, letting mom relax and enjoy a meal with her loved ones.
Flowers/Plants
Flowers are always a great gift for mothers and grandmothers alike. This Mother’s Day, why not buy mom some plants for her yard or garden? Roses, hibiscus, pots of geraniums or nice hanging baskets of ferns would keep her thinking of your love for her each time they bloom.
