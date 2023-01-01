Oops, I did it again. While many of you are now deep in the throes of a Britney Spears-fueled flashback, rest assured, she is not the catalyst for that sentiment. Allow me to explain.
I spent the bulk of 2022 following a fairly strict low-carb diet. I suffered a setback or two, but otherwise did pretty well. My goal wasn’t to lose weight, per se, but rather to get my blood-glucose levels in check. Earlier in the year I had a bad enough blood test for my doctor to determine that I was, unfortunately, a type 2 diabetic. You know… the one you brought on yourself by adhering to the worst diet possible.
Fast-forward to my next blood test and office visit and we find that my blood-glucose-level is drastically better and my weight is down. Another blood test in November found even more positive progress, with hopes that in January that I’ll be able to stop taking the side-effect heavy diabetes medication that seems to have helped, but has also given me an average of 3 or 4 days a week where I feel like I’ve been hit by a large truck. Things were looking up.
Then came the holidays.
Turkey and ham are my friends. Dressing, gravy, homemade mac & cheese, mashed potatoes and the long list of casseroles are not. We won’t even talk about the dessert table. I am currently a physical mess.
It was the illustrious Mr. T who once said, “To have a comeback, you have to have a setback.” Peyton Manning took it a little farther when he said, “You hear about how many fourth quarter comebacks that a guy has, and I think it means a guy screwed up in the first three quarters.”
Never have truer words been spoken. I am now poised for my comeback.
I’ve made a few comebacks in my day. Once, back in the late 80’s, I was at the Pizza Hut buffet with my friend Richard. He had 13 pieces of crust on his plate, and I only had 12. When he went to the restroom before we left, I ate two more slices. He had to pick up the bill.
It wasn’t satisfying, though. In the end it was only two slices. And I chose thin crust. Sure, it was a comeback win, but it wasn’t like the Patriots in Superbowl LI, and Richard definitely wasn’t the Falcons. They were up 28-3 in the third quarter. He was only up by one slice. This could have happened to anyone.
I’m ready for another comeback. This time I’ve made it interesting.
I know I’ll have my doubters. “Sounds like New Year’s resolution time.” I feel the same way. I make New Year’s resolutions with just enough resolve to last about three weeks. This time will be different. I have a plan.
Starting in January, I will return to my strict diet and intermittent fasting. I also plan to rediscover exercise. In theory it should be easy and stress-free.
Losing weight and getting fit is not my worry, however. My fear is that I’ll get all fit and buff and nobody will notice.
Suddenly there is a silver lining behind my cloud. I apparently, subconsciously, chose to use this holiday season to gain as much weight as possible. This, combined with the fact that the “exercise” part has been under a tarp in the garage for 20+ years, means that my “Before” is on-point.
The current goal, though, is to make sure nobody who sees me at the pool or beach this summer can believe I’m the same person. “Didn’t you look like John Candy during Christmas break?” “Why yes… yes I did.” I plan to wink a lot too. And shoot those finger guns. I think that’ll look cool, especially with my new Dwayne Johnson body.
If ya smelllllll… what the newspaper guy… is cookin’!
Now I’m working on a plan to throw off the universe. Considering my past win/loss record with New Year’s resolutions, I assume I’ll need a decoy resolution to keep my real plans from being trashed in 3 weeks. I’m thinking about resolving to take up a new hobby, like gardening. Or knitting. That ought to do the trick.
In the meantime, I guess I can start planning my new wardrobe. I can’t walk around with my incredible “after” self, wearing my “before” clothes. That would throw off the entire vibe. I’ll need to get in touch with my inner GQ model.
Now I just have to learn how to keep a straight face while I say these sorts of things.
Wishing all of you a wonderful New Year and the best of luck on your resolutions.
Jason Jones is reporter and columnist for the Herald-Press.
