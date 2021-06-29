Nearly 250 years ago, Thomas Jefferson authored the Declaration of Independence which has been our guiding light. One of his statements tells it all! “I predict future happiness for Americans, if they can prevent the government from wasting the labors of the people under the pretense of taking care of them.” That statement from a founding father, who then served as the third President of the United States, deserves to be etched in stone!
It’s high time that all flag waving Americans get in step and go forward to building a stronger Republic. The naysayers and socialist leaning folks are using an agenda of division and violence to achieve their goals. Riots in major cities have put real fear into law abiding residents of New York, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities. Politicians wring their hands—and demand defunding law enforcement, as if that would solve their problems. Those who wear the badge are heroes and they deserve our respect and our help to make their jobs easier.
In Evanston, Illinois the mayor and other city leaders went all out to celebrate Gay Pride Day and Juneteenth. But when other citizens asked for a permit to celebrate the founding of our Nation on July 4, the answer was a resounding NO! If this is a show of friendship and peace and harmony, this lacks all understanding of what freedom brings to the table. ALL LIVES MATTER—NOT JUST WHITE, BROWN, YELLOW OR BLACK! Once we can agree on that premise, our momentum is unstoppable.
So many of our so-called leaders have no clue about the need to bring our citizens together—they just want to keep the pot stirring and increasing the tension between the races.
Many Americans have lost their trust in leadership. Few of our politicians have any military background and have never had to follow orders or obey commands from their superiors. Presidents Truman, Eisenhower, Carter, Kennedy, Reagan and our two Bush presidents served their time in a military capacity. Our nation was better off with their wisdom and view of what this country could become. Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden bypassed military service—instead becoming lawyers and politicians.
Our problems facing us today will not be solved overnight—or by pandering politicians of both political parties who treat those who don’t agree with their agenda with disdain. This July 4, let us be civil and just try to get along!
