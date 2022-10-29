Prehistoric Pleasant Valley was protected on all sides by towering cliffs and dense forests. In the outside world, things weren’t nearly so pleasant. Across that vast wilderness, the last of the dinosaurs ruled, a constant menace to anyone brave enough to trespass. An explorer so lucky to find his way home returned with hair raising tales of volcanoes spewing fire and brimstone and a land swarming with huge hungry reptiles on land and in the air. Local adventurer Throg was one of the few who had ventured out there and lived to report back.
Throg was happily married to his beautiful Neanderthal bride Thelma. They were proud parents of two girls and two boys. Most evenings in the cave around bedtime, it was a regular riot getting the rambunctious children settled down, especially when all they wanted to do was play or have their dad tell them more stories about the wild lands beyond their familiar valley.
Everyone in the extended tribal village shared responsibility. Big Kronk and his friends hunted and fished while others cooked or sewed, made flint points or tended the fire. Witchy Wanda knew every plant good for making poultices and the children gathered kindling and picked berries. Everyone had something to do. And they all looked up to Throg, marveling at his intellect and bravery. And he was a kind and happy person all around. His curious mind, common sense and leadership qualities made for a successful existence, one and all. Pleasant Valley was in balance and at peace; for a time.
One bright and sunny day, there came to the valley a new group, the first in ages to cross the dangerous wilderness relatively intact. They proved to be an intelligent but contentious bunch who could not or would not agree to anything that required common sense or cooperation. They refused to help hunt, or cook, skin game or make spear points, no matter how politely they were asked. They were few in number, but the racket they made arguing and demanding would have a sane person think they numbered in the thousands. Throg patiently tried explaining the concept of ‘representative democracy’ to them, but they weren’t listening. Their typical reaction to the gentlest suggestion was to growl and howl and throw spears at their hosts. It didn’t appear these folks had any interest whatsoever in settling down and becoming part of the community.
Throg kept trying, but nothing seemed to work. If he said up, they said down. If he pointed at a girl, they said boy. If he suggested work, they demanded rest. If he offered to share, they grabbed it all. It was a puzzle how or why these people were so completely contrary.
But Throg was willing to wait, patiently accommodating their wacky ways. He let the new folks think whatever they thought so long as they were otherwise peaceable. What harm was there in that, after all? Surely one day they would embrace logic, join in and be a bit more productive, less provocative.
It came to be one day that their leader Karl came marching up brandishing a spear over his head. In a loud voice, he proclaimed that everybody not of his tribe were nincompoops and ordered everyone not of like opinion to leave the valley immediately, or risk violence. It was at this point Kronk, who had been as patient as anyone, sighed, walked up to the little bully and clubbed him over the head; not so much to cripple but to get him to shut up. Kronk dragged unconscious Karl back to his people, accompanied by Throg. Throg pointed to the sleeping troublemaker and said that from now on, the new folks had a choice; they could go along or get along. He pointed to the wilderness outside the valley, filled with all those creatures with pointy teeth and big appetites. The point was not missed by the newcomers who promptly promised to settle down and participate. Throg called their reaction ‘democracy in action.’ Even Karl, when he woke up, was a changed man. He went on to become a champion of compromise and other non-fatal diplomatic arts.
“And that’s why,” said Throg to his children one chilly night around the fire, “Children should learn the value of majority rule and working together in harmony rather than laying about making outlandish demands they expect everyone to accommodate. Otherwise, little boys and girls just like you might one day find themselves wandering around outside the valley dodging dinosaurs who care even less about getting along.”
Then Throg, Neanderthal father, scientist, explorer and teller of tall tales, roared like a hungry dinosaur and chased his laughing and shrieking kids all over the cave until bedtime. And thus passed another night in the peaceful Neanderthal suburb called Pleasant Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.