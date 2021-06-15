It may be a long winter coming up for farmers and ranchers. The recent bountiful rains have stifled wheat, oats and hay harvest over much of east, north and central Texas—and nearby states. That first cutting has been lost and the lost production has to be a worry for the next few months. Fertilizer needs to be spread, but muddy pastures and hay meadows have been burying equipment. In the last few days, on some higher ground, balers are running flat out. The upcoming days are forecast to include rain—and though it may be spotty—hopefully every place won’t be saturated.
Regardless of other needs, a bountiful hay crop means fertilizer. Some farmers with access to poultry litter will go that route and this should save some dollars. For most of us, a blended fertilizer or straight ammonium nitrate is the only solution. Then weed and insect control figures in and has to be addressed. There is still plenty of time to make hay—if weather cooperates. If not, there will be hay shortages galore! With machinery and fertilizer costs awful high, this will mean a bale of hay will cost a record high. We will see hay priced well over $60 a roll and maybe close to $100 as the season progresses.
For hay buyers, keep in mind the custom baler operator has close to at least $100,000 invested in equipment. Those custom balers with a larger operation can easily have a quarter million dollars tied up. Also for buyers, this is a year when knowing the quality of bought bales is essential. A lot of junk hay will be baled and offered on the market. It’s high time we know what we are buying and from a reputable source! Buying the cheapest can mean starving the cows this winter!
Row crop farmers are also in a world of hurt. In central and north Texas it has been too wet to harvest wheat and oats. Cotton, soybeans and peanuts should have a good stand showing by now, but many acres have not been planted and some emerging plants are turning yellow from excessive moisture. I know our farmers are still praying for a crop this fall—and hope to pay off their bank notes as well. If they don’t get some relief, maybe the Biden-Harris giveaway team will come to their rescue!
When it comes to ownership of some of our most productive farm land, outsiders are moving in to take control. Bill Gates, the multi-billionaire co-founder of Microsoft and proponent of “fake meats,” owns nearly 300,000 acres of rich farm land in several states. Gates has over 70,000 acres in north Louisiana and thousands more from Washington State to Florida. His companies are a major grower of potatoes for McDonald’s and also raise carrots, soybeans, rice and a multitude of other cash crops. One given is that when large acreages of farmland come up for sale, the deep-pocketed billionaires outbid local farmers. Those hard working folks who still have the faith that good will prevail are up against the wall when it comes to battling that big outside money!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.