Sitting next to my pastor’s wife at a funeral 14 years ago, she turned to me and asked if anyone close to me had ever died.
The father of a woman who would become a dear friend had just passed away.
We were at the funeral to support her.
I took a minute to respond which makes clear the answer was no.
I’d had precious grandparents pass away, a sweet uncle, great grandparents, that person you know through a friend who died early or unnaturally and everyone felt for and told a story about whether they were close to them or not.
She then proceeded to tell me about a car wreck she’d been in with her sister. She survived, her sister did not.
It is something that changes you she explained.
It made me think of my new friend whose father had died abruptly and unexpectedly after the family dinner in their living room.
I could not imagine.
Then a few weeks later, I could.
My mother called while I was driving my family to a late afternoon movie on a miserable August Saturday.
Between sobs and pauses for air, I could just make out her saying my brother was dead.
She choked out something about a message on her answering machine and my youngest brother getting a conciliatory message on facebook.
None of it made sense.
The facebook message was from someone three states away to my brother in Houston about my brother who lived just down the road.
This is not how it is supposed to work.
It was as if I could not process the information.
I began crying and shouting and also making no sense.
My husband pointed to the side of the road where I pulled off and he got behind the wheel to drive us back home.
He and the kids got out a third of the mile away from our house to walk so I could drive immediately to my parents where I thought someone could possibly make this make sense.
It didn’t.
It doesn’t.
Part of growing older, I think, comes when reality shatters a story in your head.
For some that happens in childhood, before they even know a storybook ending exists, or that there are even storybooks.
There are sheltered people, like myself, who have a rude awakening perhaps a little later.
But I still believe in an ultimate happy ending.
Part of the beauty of reaching it is enduring the in-between which is more often than not difficult, discouraging and frequently overwhelming.
The heartache of the interim will, however, make the ending all the more beautiful.
Those frantic, tragic moments like trying to process my brother’s death have to be appropriately contextualized. All of those years that have now passed only bring us one more year closer to reunion.
Every year I recall the death of a handsome, 29-year-old with a contagious laugh who loved his family and was like a pied piper to my kids. He shaved his head and showered in a baseball cap to get it to fit just right. He wore flip-flops and faded jeans with tattered bottoms. And when I say everyone loved him, it isn’t the ‘he isn’t here anymore so now we say nice things about him’ variety.
He was well loved.
Our family will never be the same.
Since his death, one company and three little boys were named in his honor.
The pain aches and ebbs, but we collectively recall all he offered, all he meant and still does. The difficulty of the separation is superseded by ultimate reality and we hang on for the beauty still to come.
