Customer touchpoints refer to every direct or indirect interaction your brand has with consumers. What many businesses overlook is that these interactions begin well before the customer has made it to the checkout.
While initial touchpoints are extremely important for driving future sales, it's essential to understand that only about 3% of your market is actually ready to buy right at that moment, according to Chet Holmes, author of The Ultimate Sales Machine. So, it’s not likely you’ll make a sale after just one touchpoint. It takes an average of eight touchpoints to make a sale, according to Mike Schultz at RAIN Group, which means optimizing every customer touchpoint along the way.
BBB provides the following tips and strategies to make sure you’re making the most of every touchpoint:
Online search and advertisements
More than 60% of shoppers initiate their shopping journeys online, according to a Google/Ipsos study, which means it’s critical to optimize your online search and advertisements to increase conversions. To do so, use industry-specific keywords that your customers are likely to search for, including various ad formats to increase your click-through rate (CTR).
Website
An Episerver study shows that approximately 92% of consumers who visit a retailer's website for the first time are not ready to purchase. Instead, they are there to learn more about the brand’s products and services. To increase your website conversions, optimize your website copy and navigation to make it easy for shoppers to find what they are seeking.
Social media
Social media is another powerful touchpoint where you can share your brand's story and build relationships with your customers. It's essential that your social media content is educational and provides value to your audience because according to Stackla, 87% of people say social media helps them decide what to buy.
With approximately 99% of consumers admitting to checking their email daily, with some checking almost 20 times a day, it's no wonder that email is one of the top customer touchpoints.
To optimize your email conversions, create email campaigns that are personal, consistent, and aimed at increasing engagement. This will help you build a relationship with your audience, which will increase their likelihood of making a purchase.
eCommerce
Online shopping is the primary way consumers purchase from today's leading brands, with 69% of Americans saying they have already purchased an item online this year, according to an NPR/Marist poll.
Optimizing your eCommerce platform can help you capture more sales and increase your conversion rates. Make sure your checkout process is simple, straightforward, and provides your customers with a seamless experience. Your site must also be optimized for mobile devices, and it should be American Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible.
Customer support channels
In today's customer-centric world, consumers expect to be able to reach a live person at a company they have purchased from whenever they have a question about their order. This has been especially true in recent years, as approximately 80% of consumers now expect better customer support since the onset of the pandemic, says a Hiver survey report.
Optimize every customer support channel to respond to and resolve issues quickly. Your phone lines should be answered promptly and professionally, and the messaging on your website should be accurate and helpful.
You should also make sure that your team is well-trained on your brand's messaging, policies, and procedures to provide the best possible customer service.
