Question: What is Sundowning and how can I recognize it in my loved one?
Answer: Sundowning, or sundown syndrome, is common in dementia patients and refers to the onset of hard-to-manage behaviors toward the end of the day. Behaviors can include agitation or anger, sadness, confusion, paranoia, and, sometimes, physical aggression.
Because it can’t be easily attributed to a defining, treatable cause, it’s not considered a disease, but rather a set of symptoms associated with dementia. Sundowning in dementia patients is relatively common, as well: As many as 1 in 5 people with Alzheimer’s will experience sundowning, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Side effects of both prescription and over-the-counter medications may cause rapid behavioral changes in people with dementia. Medications used to treat incontinence, depression, or insomnia should all be used cautiously and may produce sundowning-like behaviors or worsen the symptoms.
The symptoms may be subtle and easy to overlook. They may also be inconsistent, so you may not notice a pattern right away. It is not something your loved one can control. Seek their physician’s guidance, and consider talking to a senior living specialist if you need to discuss more involved support.
About the author: Andrea Ivins is a Community Educator for the Alzheimer’s Association as well as the Sales Director at Brookdale Senior Living in Palestine, TX. To submit a question for future articles, please contact the author at aivins@brookdale.com or 903-948-7367.
