Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.