Everyone has a desire to help others in one way or another. Your desire can be to simply give to someone in need or it can be inspired by a business that provides a solution for a need that people have. The act of help regardless of the way you do it, gives us a sense of fulfillment that you cannot get from anything else that you do.
In listening to people talk about their desires, I have learned when a person is not content with life, it is most often because they are lacking this feeling of fulfillment that you get when you help someone else. I was recently talking to a woman who was saying that her life was so full, but she felt as if she was missing something. She went on to talk about how she had developed a couple of products to help people to be healthier but each time she wanted to try to market these products she felt this sensation of doubt and insecurity. She said she had personally experienced better health using these products and she knew it would help so many and she didn’t know why she felt such resistance when she tried to take it to market it.
Everything happens exactly as it should. You are the tool that makes these things happen. In order for the desires to unfold, you must prime yourself, mentally, physically and emotionally. If you have any desire, I like to call them dreams, they can become reality by priming yourself so that it can happen. Trying to force it happen before you are ready will cause resistance and you will not be able to make it happen. Doubt will arise, fear will try to stop you.
You can prepare yourself to be do or have everything in life that you want by doing a few things to prepare yourself to receive it.
1. Determine what it is that you want. You need to see the details. The more details, the better
2. Write down the things you will need to get there.
3. Find and name the people that you will need to help you achieve it
4. Solve the problems before they become problems. HINT: You are your worst obstacle
5. Write down the steps you need to take to achieve it
6. Take 15 minutes every day to allow yourself to be still and focus on nothing. Empty your mind so you can receive the inspiration.
7. Spend 30 minutes focusing on you. This can be some kind of exercise, art or activity that provides you a feeling of well-being.
Now take this action plan with you into each day and look for someone to give to. This gift can simply be a smile that brightens someone’s day. It all starts here and before you know it, your life is becoming more of what you want it to be.
Zig Ziglar said, “You are who you are and what you are because of what has gone into your mind. You can change who you are and what you are by changing what goes into your mind.”
If you would like learn more about Janna Valencia and Zig Ziglar’s time tested methods of achieving success visit her on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/JannaValencia.TeachingSuccess
