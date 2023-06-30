As you age, pastimes acquire a more poignant meaning, as that is what the vast gulf of your life has become. The need for one becoming more urgent by the day, composing my epitaph nicely fills that psychic void.
My recurring preference is ‘ALL OF MY MISTAKES WERE BIG ONES,’ which has the advantage of covering all the bases and being truthful. But, somehow, I think I should swing more for the fences in my last at bat, flaming out with more of a long banger, because, with the combo of mirth and the imminent addition of fresh dirt, I can't get in trouble for the crap I say. I am fond of ‘ALL OF YOU STILL SUCK,’ but what it offers in brashness is forfeited in a lack of cleverness. But, nonetheless, it is truthful, while displaying my definitely dumbed down sensibilities in a losing wrestling match with senility. But, in the midst of his losing MAGA campaign for the senate in Pennsylvania, these types of offensive expressions are probably not what Dr. Oz was talking about when he admitted to liking crudités. Or was he??
Upon arising in the morning, when the creaking blasts of your joints can be mistaken for the sounds of Godzilla strolling through Tokyo, hurries are best avoided; in fact, so should those both physical and intellectual. The physical part is self evident, absent FDA approval of intravenous WD-40 or axle grease, but the need for no speed in thinking is probably even more important. ‘ALL OF MY MISTAKES WERE BIG ONES WHEN I GOT IN A HURRY’ would also be true, but would also circumscribe a smaller VENN diagram and is not nearly so elegant, elegance being something cherished above all in old age, especially since competence is no longer an option. Wordiness is just oral methane, a degenerative neurologic condition that also worsens in parallel with creaking joints.
So, hurriedly stumbling down the backside of the mountain is a fool's errand, an awareness of which, leads to this confession: I have acquired a belated admiration for our erstwhile Orange President. The explanation that ex-President Trump gave for tardily or not yet turning over the U.S. national defense documents in his possession was very appropriate for an old man in his late 70s, that he simply had not had time to sort through all the boxes, boxes also packed with golf shoes and socks. These things should take time. Because of this, if there is anyone on a jury over the age of 50, this they will understand, and there is no way he will be convicted of a crime, unless that is, old age is one. Which, of course, it is, as it is criminal to get old. (A new take on the doctrine of Original Sin, on which I am in the process of applying for a patent.)
And speaking of his brilliance, he has also gotten a bum rap about how he secured these documents. Hasn't anyone noticed how germ phobic Putin is, only meeting with foreign dignitaries while sitting at the far end of a mile-long table? Is there any way he would brave the gauntlet of the methaned miasma of a Mar-a-Lago public bathroom? No way in even an antiseptic hell. These documents were obviously more than secure in an invention of genius of Trump's very own: The Golden Toilet.*
So, in lieu of the absence of evidence of any crime in the loo, we should all just slow down and relax, i.e., chill. Special counsel Smith, are you listening?
*But, alas, secure places without locks aren't always secure: About 20 years ago, an Anderson County jailer, no doubt also made of presidential brain timber, had the genius idea during a prolonged 100 degree plus heat spell in July, that it was a waste of time to lock the cells of the inmates in the furnace of daytime, rather, he just took their shoes. After all, what fool would walk barefoot on hot pavement in over 100 degree weather? Well, these fools did, casually escaping out the front door. Rumor has it that they are still on the lam, hiding in the Northwest in Bigfoot suits.
Dr. Robert McFarlane is an internationally renowned cardiologist in Palestine.
